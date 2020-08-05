Our Yorkshire Farm has followed farmers Amanda and Clive Owen since 2018.

The Channel 5 series takes a look at the married couple as their go about their day-to-day lives living and working on one of the most remote farms in Britain. And life is far from simple when taking into account they look after a 1,000-strong flock of Swaledale sheep whilst raising nine children!

The third season of Our Yorkshire Farm kicked off on Tuesday, July 14th.

But viewers are wondering where the series has gone, as the fourth episode did not air on Tuesday, August 4th. So, what happened to Our Yorkshire Farm season 3 episode 4? When will the show return?

Where is Our Yorkshire Farm season 3 episode 4?

On Tuesday, August 4th, the fourth episode of Our Yorkshire Farm season 3 was supposed to air. It was not present at its usual 9 pm slot. Instead, an episode of The Deceived aired.

It has not been confirmed why the episode was absent from the TV schedule, but Our Yorkshire Farm fans were up in arms that it did not air.

Amanda Owen took to Twitter to calm her fans and say that the show was returning.

I've been looking forward to watching #ouryorkshirefarm all day to see what @AmandaOwen8 and the clan get up to tonight, to find that it's not on, this is more disappointing than waking up on Christmas day and seeing no snow 😭😭 @channel5_tv — Kelly Costello-Cox (@kellycozy) August 4, 2020

When will Our Yorkshire Farm return?

Tuesday, August 11th

Our Yorkshire Farm season 3 episode 4 will air on Tuesday, August 11th at its normal time of 9 pm.

The six-part series will continue airing as usual from that date, meaning there’s no more need to worry about missing an episode!

WATCH OUR YORKSHIRE FARM TUESDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 5

