Where is Peter Wright's new practice? Yorkshire Vet heads to Grace Lane!











Peter Wright surprised The Yorkshire Vet viewers on Tuesday, June 8th 2021 (series 12 episode 9) with the news that he was moving to a new practice.

Three-quarters the way through series 12 and Peter Wright has shocked viewers with his departure from Skedale Veterinary Practice after forty years.

Let’s take a look at where Peter is heading in 2021. Find out about his new vet practice here!

It’s all very exciting and nerve-wracking for Peter tonight as he starts work at his new practice on the edge of the North York Moors. But there are familiar faces providing creature comforts … pic.twitter.com/9rl49XGwjx — The Yorkshire Vet (@theyorkshirevet) June 8, 2021

Where is Peter Wright’s new vet practice?

Grace Lane Veterinary Surgery

This year sees Peter Wright, from The Yorkshire Vet, move to a new practice. He is headed to Grace Lane Veterinary Surgery in Kirkbymoorside, Yorkshire.

Grace Lane is an independent practice, founded by Stephen Hudson back in 2008. They focus on small animals, farm animals, and equine.

It is thought that we will still follow Peter with his new work at Grace Lane Vets.

Why did Peter from The Yorkshire Vet leave Skeldale?

Earlier this year, in January, Peter Wright departed from Skeldale.

As Peter Wright had been a resident vet at Skeldale Veterinary Practice for forty years, it’s inevitable that some viewers were shocked by his sudden departure.

Peter made his decision to leave Skedale, as it is currently in the process of turning into a specialist small animal practice. This is something Peter isn’t used to, and so he is moving locations.

To mark his retirement from Skeldale, the vets has named its new cat ward after him.

The Yorkshire Vet viewers react to Peter Wright’s departure

On Tuesday, June 1st (episode 8), The Yorkshire Vet viewers learned of Peter Wright’s departure from Skeldale. This came as a total shock. One fan jokingly tweeted: “If Peter leaves the Yorkshire vet it’ll be like Han Solos death in Star Wars.”

It was then revealed in the following episode (Tuesday, June 8th) that Peter was just moving to a different practice.

This was a welcome surprise. One viewer tweeted: “So glad, you are still on Yorkshire vet.”

Another added: “Wishing you all the best at your new practice Peter”

