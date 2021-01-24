Meet Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday's narrator: VoiceOver star was in Titanic!











Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday is back on Channel 5 this January 2021, but who is the show’s narrator?

The life swap series returned for its second season on Sunday, January 17th 2021. This time, more families from across the socioeconomic divide are experiencing different kinds of holidays.

But who is the narrator of Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday? Find out who provides the VoiceOver here.

Who is the narrator of Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday?

Craig Kelly

The narrator of Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday is British actor Craig Kelly.

Craig Kelly was born on October 31st, 1970 in Lancashire, England making him 50 years old. Craig got his start acting in the early 1990s, starring in his first role (although uncredited) in 1992.

This is also not the first Channel 5 series Craig has narrated. Craig Kelly is the narrator of Rich House, Poor House.

What has Craig Kelly been in?

Craig Kelly has had a full career and he is entering his fourth decade working in the industry.

One of Craig’s breakout roles was Daniel Perryman in Casualty. Craig played the role of Daniel in 25 episodes from 1993 to 1996. Following his work in the British hospital drama, Craig landed a role in James Cameron’s Titanic (1997). Craig Kelly played the role of Harold Bride, a junior wireless officer on the ship.

Craig played Vince Tyler in Russell T Davies’ Queer as Folk and Luke Strong in Coronation Street.

OMG: We found First Dates’ new bartender on Instagram

How to watch Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday

Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday airs every Sunday on Channel 5 at 9pm.

There are six episodes in the second season. This means that the series will conclude on Sunday, February 21st.

You will be able to stream episodes of Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday on My5 after they have broadcast.

WATCH RICH HOLIDAY, POOR HOLIDAY SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 5

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK