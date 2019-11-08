University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Rich House, Poor House is back for its fifth series on Channel 5.

This time around, we’ve seen more millionaires than ever trading in their lives of luxury to have a taste of what it is like to financially struggle in Britain. And it’s proven to be as eye-opening as always.

The new series sees the return of the show’s regular narrator.

So, who is the Rich House, Poor House narrator? Find out everything you need to know about the actor here!

Rich House, Poor House: Narrator

The narrator of the series is 49-year-old actor Craig Kelly. He was born on October 31st in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire.

Craig studied at Drama Centre in London from 1989 to 1992 and has been acting professionally since graduating.

Craig clearly grew up in a talented, creative family, as his younger brother Dean Lennox has also become a successful actor. Dean notably starred as Kev in Shameless.

He married a woman named Camilla in 2009 but not much else is known about his private life. Camilla is an interior designer.

What has Craig been in?

Craig has starred in a variety of major television shows and films over the years.

One of his breakout roles was as Daniel Perryman in Casualty, a role he played between 1995 and 1996. Another was as Vincent Tyler in Channel 4’s Queer as Folk from 1999 to 2000, starring alongside Game of Thrones’ Aidan Gillen.

Some of the TV shows he has also starred in include Silent Witness and more recently, Coronation Street.

Craig even had a role in James Cameron’s iconic blockbuster, Titanic. He played the role of Harold Bride, a wireless operator. Now that’s a great way to kick off your career!

He is also prolific narrator and has narrated the likes of Channel 4’s Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands and Shipwrecked: The Island 2011.

Follow Craig on Instagram

If you want to know more about what Craig Kelly gets up to, work-wise and otherwise, then follow him on Instagram.

This is the only form of social media that the Rich House, Poor House narrator uses, as he does not have Twitter.

Check him out @mrcraigkelly. He has over 3,800 followers.

