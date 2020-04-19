Rich House, Poor House: How did Matt and Daniel from Leeds make their millions?

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The life swap series Rich House, Poor House returns to Channel 5 this spring for its sixth series to date. The somewhat controversial series follows wealthy families across the UK as they swap places with those on the breadline for one week, testing whether money truly can buy happiness.

Episode 4 of series 6 (Sunday, April 19th) features two best mates from Leeds, Matt Haycox and Daniel Buck, as they swap places with single-mum Anna.

But who are Matt and Daniel? How have they made their fortunes?

Find out everything you need to know about the Rich House, Poor House series 6 stars here.

Who is Matt Haycox?

Matt Haycox from Leeds got his start running his own businesses at a young age, opening his first pub at the age of 21.

Over the years, Matt made his fortune from a variety of investments and businesses, owning clubs and the UK’s most successful lap dancing brand.

In 2006, Matt established a finance brokerage and began to help other businesses (as well as his own) to achieve success. His particular focus is in the leisure industry. From his LinkedIn profile, we can see that for the past six years Matt has worked as a ‘Funding Guru’.

This financial progression comes a decade after Matt was declared bankrupt.

Matt has one daughter, called Harlie.

SEE MORE: Who is Robert Elwes? Rich House, Poor House series 6’s landowner!

Get to know Daniel Buck

Daniel, now 51, started his shoe business way back in 1993, opening his first store in Oakwood.

The shoe business is no stranger to the Buck family, as his father, Joe Buck, launched the Mood in Pelle chain. Joe Buck set up a shoe factory in Leeds back in the 1950s.

Explaining to the Yorkshire Post, Daniel said of his father:

His biggest customer went bust, he ended up buying the shops and turned that into Moda in Pelle. My brother bought that off him and that’s been in the family ever since. So all I’ve really known are shoes.

Daniel’s own business, Daniel Footwear, went from strength to strength. In the Yorkshire Post interview, Daniel claimed that he was the first UK stockist of Jimmy Choo and once was the only supplier of Prada and Gucci in Leeds.

Daniel has two sons, Ollie and Aston.

RICH HOUSE, POOR HOUSE : Meet Steven and Gemma from series 6, episode 3!

Matt and Daniel on Rich House, Poor House

In the fourth episode of Rich House, Poor House series 6, Matt and Daniel swap lives with single-mum Anna Bardgett for one week.

Anna, 38, lives in Keighley and lives an incredibly different life to Matt and Daniel.

Anna had her first child, Sarah – now 19 – when she was just 19 years old. Having a child at such a young age halted many of Anna’s plans. Now Anna has a second child, 2 year old Billy, making life even more difficult to manage. Working a 40-hour week which earns her £150, just enough to make ends meet, Anna struggled in ways Matt and Daniel could have never imagined without this life swap.

At the end of the five-day experiment, Matt and Daniel were so moved by Anna’s work ethic and desire to improve her family’s situation, that they offered to give her £10,000 to invest in her dream career – a dog walking business.