Rich House, Poor House returned for its fifth series to Channel 5 on Thursday, October 3rd seeing more families across Britain from different ends of the wealth divide swap lives.

The reality series so far has introduced us to diet queen millionaire Terri-Ann Nunns and episode 2 (Thursday, October 10th) introduced viewers to the Donovans, who have made their fortunes in property and the art world.

Matt and Claire Donovan have property equating to over £3 million and spend their time living between their six-bedroom house and their 18th-century cottage nearby.

So, who is Matt from Rich House, Poor House? Here’s everything you need to know about the artist.

Who is Matt?

Matt Donovan is a 51-year-old artist who was born in Wimborne, Dorset. He still lives in Dorset to this day with his wife Claire and teenage son Taylor.

Matt studied at the Queen Elizabeth School in Wimborne before studying art the the Shelly Park College of Art and Design, which is a part of Bournemouth and Poole College of Art.

While at Shelly Park College, Matt obtained a National Diploma. He went on to receive a Higher National Diploma from the Cambridge School of Art later on.

Matt on Rich House, Poor House

While on Rich House, Poor House, Matt struck up a relationship with the man he was trading lives with, Jason White.

Both men shared a love for art and Jason had dreams of becoming a tattoo artist. By the end of the episode, Jason was encouraged by Matt’s optimism and had begun to look into a career in the field of tattooing.

Matt told him:

I’ve doubted myself so many times, but if you’re passionate about something you want to do, you want to follow it… We could start an art club, meet other artists. It’s lucky we met because I’m right here with you now and I’ll be beside you.

Awww that gesture from Matt to Jason saying he was going to beside him nearly made me cry #emotional #richhousepoorhouse — Donna Creighton (@donna_creighton) October 10, 2019

Matt Donovan’s artwork

As he revealed on the show, Matt has created art works for the likes of Sting and Robbie Williams, his website reveals he’s also had works commissioned by guitar legend Eric Clapton!

Matt has also produced works for the British Army, RNLI, the National Trust and Hamley’s.

Check out more about Matt and his artwork by following his Facebook page.

