There’s a new season of Rich House, Poor House on Channel 5, with even more millionaires swapping their lives of luxury for one on the bread line.

Episode 6 (Thursday, November 7th) featured millionaire Immanuel Ezekiel, who switched lives and homes with single mum Amy Impey. He also brought his two adult children along for the life swap, trading in their privileged upbringing for life on a council estate in Boreham Wood.

So, who is Immanuel? Here’s everything you need to know about the property developer.

Rich House, Poor House: Meet Immanuel

Immanuel Ezekiel is a property developer from London who was featured in the final episode of Rich House, Poor House series 5.

He attended Hasmonean High School – it was known as Hasmonean Grammar School when Immanuel attended in the ’70s – which is a secondary school in Barnet for Orthodox Jewish students.

Immanuel’s career in property really took off in 2005 when he co-founded both Peak Potentials LTD and St James Investment Properties in the same year. He has been the director of them since.

In 2018, Immanuel founded Broadwing Homes. He’s really built himself a property empire! Over the 25 years he’s been working in the industry, Immanuel has racked himself up a personal portfolio worth £25million.

Meet the Ezekiel family

The episode also introduced viewers to Immanuel’s two children, Chelsea and Joel.

Chelsea is a talented make-up artist with a passion for travelling. She has been working as a make-up artist since she graduated from Delamar Academy in 2010. Chelsea has worked on TV shows such as Made in Chelsea and has also worked with major publications such as British and Italian Vogue.

Joel works in property. He is a mortgage and protection advisor at Access Financial Services.

Buy Immanuel’s book

Not only is Immanuel a property developer and investor, he is also a published author!

In 2012, Immanuel published a book called ‘6 Steps to Financial Freedom – How to Turn Your Debt into Wealth’.

Amazon stock his book in paperback, which can be purchased for £19.53.

This is the only book Immanuel has published thus far.

