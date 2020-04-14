University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Springtime on the Farm is back for a third season this 2020, kicking off on Monday, April 13th and airing weeknights at …

The show serves as Channel 5’s answer to Springwatch and follows a cast of nature lovers and farmers as they deal with the problems and delights that Spring brings.

There are changes to the show this year as a result of the government-imposed lockdown which kicked off in late March; the presenters are now practicing social distancing, and some the show was filmed on mobile phones by the farmers themselves!

But one thing that has returned are some of the familiar faces from previous seasons. So who are the Springtime on the Farm presenters this year? Meet the cast here!

Springtime on the Farm 2020 cast

Helen Skelton

Adam Henson

Peter Wright

JB Gill

Julian Norton

Get to know the cast of presenters better…

Lots of familiar faces are returning for the 2020 series. This includes lead presenter Adam Henson, his co-host JB Gill (of JLS fame and The X Factor fame), as well as some favourites from The Yorkshire Vet, Peter Wright and Julian Norton.

However there is a change, as Lindsey Chapman has departed from the show after two series. Instead, Helen Skelton-Myler takes her place as lead presenter alongside Adam.

Helen is best known as a TV presenter and actress who has worked on the likes of Blue Peter, Countryfile and Holiday Hit Squad over the years.

In uncertain times we hope a few new baby animals are a welcome distraction ! Thanks for your company last night… more spring time new ness on @channel5_tv 8pm this eve xx #springtimeonthefarm pic.twitter.com/mBw1Ixz3hB — Helen Skelton-Myler (@HelenSkelton) April 14, 2020

Follow Springtime on the Farm on social media

As this season has been filmed during the nation’s lockdown, it’s more important than ever to utilise social media for all its communicative benefits.

Cannon Hall Farm, which is usually the host for Springtime on the Farm, has been giving updates on Twitter.

You can find out more about the cast and latest updates on the show by following the official Twitter account @OnTheFarmC5.

Usually we are the host farm for Springtime on the Farm and we use one of our barns for a TV studio.

This year, lockdown made it a different show entirely. It was touch and go as to whether we could finish – but we did!

Monday to Thursday, 8pm, Channel 5. pic.twitter.com/nk7mIdA3fL — Cannon Hall Farm (@CannonHallFarm) April 13, 2020

