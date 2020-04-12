Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Channel 5 series Rich House, Poor House follows wealthy families across the UK, testing whether money can really buy happiness.

The series sees two families, one rich and one poor, swap their houses and lifestyles for a period of time. But can the wealthy ditch their expensive cars and houses and live in 2-bedroom houses?

Episode 3 of series 6 (Sunday, April 12th) features the multimillionaire family of Steven and Gemma.

So, let’s meet the stars of Rich House, Poor House, and find out how they made their money.

Meet Steven and Gemma

Steven Green, 41, and Gemma Sharples, 37, live in a newly-renovated 5-bedroom house in Redcar. They appeared on the series with their daughter Sadie and Steven’s granddaughter Arianna.

The two come from modest families, but built their way up throughout the years, gaining financial freedom. In fact, the couple now owns almost 80 properties which are worth over £6 million.

Steven’s business

Apart from being a landlord, Steven runs his own property investment company where he works as a property mentor and coach. You can find more about the work he does on his website.

He also runs a YouTube channel about property hacks which you can find from the link below.

Gemma’s business

Gemma also runs a business of her own. The Rich House, Poor House star founded her own company called Business on Fire which is a similar business to Steven’s.

There, Gemma teaches property and business skills for those who want to get on the property ladder and make a steady income.

You can follow Gemma on Instagram @gsharp333.

WATCH RICH HOUSE, POOR HOUSE SERIES 6 SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 5

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK