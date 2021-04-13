









Channel 5 series Rich House, Poor House follows wealthy families across the UK, testing whether money can really buy happiness.

The series sees two families, one rich and one poor, swap their houses and lifestyles for a period of time. But can the wealthy ditch their expensive cars and houses and live in 2-bedroom houses?

One of the stars from the show, Steven and Gemma, returned for the Channel 5 spin-off series, Rich House, Poor House Changed My Life.

So, let’s meet the family and find out how they made their money.

Who is Julius? Instagram, age and career!

Meet Steven and Gemma

Steven Green, 42, and Gemma Sharples, 38, live in a newly-renovated 5-bedroom house in Redcar. They appeared on the series with their daughter Sadie and Steven’s granddaughter Arianna.

The two come from modest families, but built their way up throughout the years, gaining financial freedom. In fact, the couple now owns almost 80 properties which are worth over £6 million.

The Mummy Diaries stars’ net worth

MasterChef 2021 | Trailer - BBC Trailers

Steven’s business

Apart from being a landlord, Steven runs his own property investment company where he works as a property mentor and coach. You can find more about the work he does on his website.

He also runs a YouTube channel about property hacks which you can find from the link below.

Gemma’s business

Gemma also runs a business of her own. The Rich House, Poor House star founded her own company called Business on Fire which is a similar business to Steven’s.

There, Gemma teaches property and business skills for those who want to get on the property ladder and make a steady income.

You can follow Gemma on Instagram @gsharp333.

WATCH RICH HOUSE, POOR HOUSE CHANGED MY LIFE SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 5

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK