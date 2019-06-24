Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

BBC One’s National Lottery show Win Your Wish List has officially been revived.

Win Your Wish List was presented by Shane Richie from 2014-2016.

The gameshow now airs on Channel 5 and is presented by Italian celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo.

Episode 1 kicked off from Sunday, June 23rd with a very familiar sounding voice narrating the show.

So, who is the voice-over artist on Gino’s Win Your Wish List? Here’s everything you need to know.

Gino’s Win Your Wish List – voice over

Celebrity chef turned media personality Gino D’Acampo is branching out into game show presenting in 2019.

The 43-year-old takes centre stage on the show, cracking jokes and innuendos on the newly adapted show.

Aside from Gino, there’s another important person on the show in the form of the narrator.

The voice-over for Gino’s Win Your Wish List is done by actress Natalie Casey.

Who is Natalie Casey?

British actress Natalie is most recognised for her role in sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

The Lancashire girl played Donna Henshaw for 10 years from 2001-2011.

Natalie also played Carol Groves in Hollyoaks from 1996-2000 and co-presented Big Brother’s Little Brother with Dermot O’Leary in 2001.

More recently, 39-year-old Natalie has taken to voice-over work on Changing Faces, People Like Us and ITV’s Dinner Date.

She has over 12,000 followers on Twitter and you can follow her here.

How to watch Gino’s Win Your Wish List

What first started out as The National Lottery: Win Your Wish List with Shane Richie is now a hilarious game show Gino’s Win Your Wish List.

The game show airs every Sunday at 8 pm on Channel 5, however, if you miss an episode then you can always catch up on My5.

Each week a family or group of friends has to answer a series of questions and take part in physical games in order to win their chosen prizes.

Episode 1 saw five best friends from Salford attempt to win their wishlist.

The mums Tracey, Rachel, Emma, Anna and Karen bagged themselves a Take That experience and more!

WATCH GINO’S WIN YOUR WISH LIST FROM SUNDAY JUNE 23RD AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 5.