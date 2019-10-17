Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

A reality TV series where some of the poorest UK residents swap houses with some of the richest is back.

Series 5 of Rich House, Poor House kicked off on Channel 5 on Thursday, October 3rd seeing a variety of people across Britain swap lives.

Episode 3 of the 2019 series airs on Thursday, October 17th at 9 pm.

And a mother of three is swapping homes with two best friends who say they enjoy the finer things in life.

Let’s get to know Rich House, Poor House besties Geeta and Harriet on Instagram.

Rich House, Poor House Geeta and Harriet

Starring in series 5 episode 3 of Rich House, Poor House are Geeta and Harriet.

The pair swap their Chelsea home with Andrea who lives in a two-bedroom flat in Lambeth with her three daughters.

As the episode plays out, best friends Geeta and Harriet have to get accustomed to more cramped living than they’re used to while Andrea and her family experience their four-storey home.

Meet Geeta on Instagram

Geeta is the owner of the £7 million four-storey townhouse seen in Rich House, Poor House series 5 episode 3. The businesswoman was featured in Good Housekeeping magazine in 2019 so it looks like she’s a serious success.

The “Health Activist” and CEO and founder of Nosh Detox and Nosh Infusion Clinic has over 1,000 followers on Instagram. You can follow Geeta on Insta, too @geetasidhurobb.

The mother, author and motivational speaker often takes to Instagram to share photos of her luxury lifestyle including a picture of a pair of new Manolo Blahnik heels which she received for a birthday.

Rich House, Poor House: Meet Harriet

Geeta’s pal from Rich House, Poor House is also on Instagram as @harriet_wc.

Harriet has around 1,400 followers and also runs her own business. On Harriet’s website, she describes herself: “I’m a coach, an experienced mentor and an established and sought after speaker.”

It looks like there’s no room for negativity in Harriet and Geeta’s home. In 2019 Harriet won two awards at the annual UK Female Speaker Conference.

