If there’s one thing you can count on Channel 5 for it’s an exposing series on the state of Britain today. From Released To Kill Again to GPs: Behind Closed Doors and more.

Series 5 of Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords starts in 2019 with episode 8 airing Tuesday, July 30th.

The show features many people doing their best to turn things around for the landlords and the tenants including Landlord Action Founder Paul Shamplina, local authorities and enforcement managers such as Herb McGowan.

He was the man leading the team during episode 8 of Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords, so what happened to Herb McGowan?

Who is Herb McGowan?

Leading the way not just on Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords but in real life, too, is Enforcement Manager Herb McGowan.

Herb worked for Brent Council in London and listed himself as being from Wembley, Greater London on his LinkedIn profile.

Previous to his job at Brent Council, Herb attended Wolmer’s Schools and Middlesex University. He also volunteered as a Youth Mentor for five years from 2007-2012.

Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords episode 8

Herb can be seen leading a team into a three-bedroom house during episode 8 of Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords.

Six men are discovered to be living downstairs in the property while a further 11 are found upstairs. One member of the team also finds temporary sleeping quarters in the loft of the house.

The housing enforcement team finds out that the men living in the property are being charged around £50 per week to live there as well as being used for casual labour. It’s concluded on the show the person subletting the house is potentially making £10,000 a month in profit.

Herb explains during the show that one of the hardest aspects of his job is seeing people being taken advantage of. He said: “It is clearly criminal activity to take money off vulnerable young men. It’s not acceptable”.

It is later mentioned that the case is ongoing but the house has been returned to the landlord.

What happened to Herb McGowan?

At the end of Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords series 5 episode 8 it’s revealed that the episode is dedicated to Herb.

He died at the age of 55, however, we’re unsure of the cause of his death.

Paul Shamplina, who also appeared on the episode, replied to a viewer’s Tweet: “Very sad, a good guy that cared passionately about his enforcement work against the worse type of landlords”.

