When was Fishing Scotland's Lochs and Rivers filmed? Locations and filming process explored

The brand new series sees five intrepid celebrities take on the chilly waters of Scotland. Their fishing trip is largely headed by cricketing legend Sir Ian Botham, who has experience fishing from his childhood. Joining Ian is Linford Christie, Les Dennis, Rosemary Shrager, and Fern Britton.

But as the five celebrities discuss lockdown, are without masks, and filming in Scotland’s sunny weather, you might be wondering… when was the series filmed? Let’s take a look.

Fishing Scotland’s Lochs and Rivers Ep 2 01 – Ricochet/Channel 5

When was Fishing Scotland’s Lochs and Rivers filmed?

July and August 2020

If you’re wondering how the Channel 5 team managed to get blue skies in Scotland, it’s because the series was filmed last summer.

Fern Britton confirmed that Fishing Scotland’s Lochs and Rivers was filmed across July and August 2020, just after lockdown restrictions eased.

Fern said of why she was encouraged to join the show: “We’d been in such a long lockdown. The siren call of travel appeals to me and I love Scotland.”

And what about the filming locations?

Fishing Scotland’s Lochs and Rivers explores some of the most beautiful locations the country has to offer.

The epic road trip sees the celebrities travelling from the east to the west of Scotland. They go from the chilly waters of the North Sea to the vast openness of the Atlantic Ocean.

The series starts in Arbroath, the home of the highly prized smoky. They end in the resort town of Oban.

Some of the filming locations explored throughout the series include Dunkeld, Auchmithie Beach, the River Tay and Loch Tay.

Find out how to watch Fishing Scotland’s Lochs and Rivers

The first episode of the Channel 5 adventure series aires on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.

The hour-long episode premieres at 7pm. The series will air weekly at this time on Fridays. There are set to be five episodes, meaning the series will conclude at Oban on Friday, August 20th.

If you miss out on any of the episodes, you can catch up with Fishing Scotland’s Lochs and Rivers on My5, Channel 5’s streaming site.

