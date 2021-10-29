When was Susan Calman's Grand Day Out filmed for season 2?











Susan Calman takes Channel 5 viewers around the UK – with a few detours – but those watching wonder when she filmed the docuseries.

Following the global pandemic, filming for several shows were halted, meaning they had to stop or follow restricted guidelines throughout.

Viewers are now confused about how Susan was able to travel and take part in activities, like archery and pedalo trips, amid the restrictions.

We answer all your questions, from Grand Day Out filming locations to exactly when filming took place for season two.

Presenter Susan Calman. Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out, Season 2, Episode 5. Channel 5. Copyright: IWC Media

When was Grand Day Out s2 filmed?

The second series of Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out was filmed in April.

Susan and the production team continued to film until August 2021, meaning the show takes a good three months to document!

The comedian travelled around Great Britain in her campervan during filming, but on one day, she had a panic attack after an abseil.

She wrote on Instagram:

Panic attack at the top, collapsed at the bottom. Did it though. I’d do anything for my camper van, Helen Mirren. Series 2 of #GrandDayOut is go!

Fans said she was “very brave” for taking on her recent challenges.

Grand Day Out: Filming locations

Series 2 locations involved going across the UK, including Shakespeare Country, which sees Susan making a pit stop at Warwick Castle.

Susan also enjoys a peaceful pedalo trip on the River Avon, before heading to historic Stratford-upon-Avon, where Shakespeare was born.

She makes a trip to Scotland during this series, as well as coastal Cornwall. And of course, Norfolk Broads was her first visit.

The Channel 5 host also pays a visit to Wales mountain Yr Wyddfa.

Oh my goodness @SusanCalman what an absolute joy it is to watch you on TV tonight! I'm laughing and learning👍. Also Helen Mirren, what a great name for a van! #SusanCalmansGrandDayOut — Lisa Vine – Advocacy. Consultancy. Training. (@LisaVineLGBT) March 27, 2021

Susan has viewers in stitches

Looking through social media, it’s clear that comedian Susan Calman cheers everybody up on a Friday night.

It appears that her hilarious comedy and activities make for a relaxing weekend watch, according to most viewers.

One fan wrote: “In need of some cheer up TV, so #SusanCalmansGrandDayOut should do the trick. Love this woman.”

Another said: “Loving @SusanCalman is back on our TV screens on a Friday night. #SusanCalmansGrandDayOut.”

“So pleased it’s the start of a new series, @SusanCalman a great & humours presenter, can’t wait for the rest of the series”, shared a fan.

