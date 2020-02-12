Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

There is a new documentary starting on Channel 5 which will centre on British families and their new lives in sunny Greece.

The new series will follow Britons leaving their jobs and lives in the UK to make a fresh start in the southeastern European country.

Sounds pretty amazing, right?

Here is what you need to know about the show, including its filming locations, start date and format.

Where is My New Greek Life filmed?

The show will take place in Greece. Episode 1 centres around the island of Crete, with the Colledge family under the microscope having left Cornwall to live on a yacht.

Episode 2 will also dip into some UK residents abroad in Crete while focusing on chartered surveyors Alex and Charley who recently opened a hotel in Corfu

There are four episodes in total.

When does My New Greek Life start?

My New Greek Life kicks off with its first episode from Tuesday, February 11th on Channel 5.

The first series will air at 10 pm tonight. My New Greek Life is a four-part documentary and will air every Tuesday for the next four weeks.

What is My New Greek Life about?

As it stands from its title, the show will observe British people who move to Greece in search of new life.

Those are people who have chosen to ditch the rat race and chase their dreams in a sunny destination.

As a result, they will face new challenges while they accustom to learning a new language and start a new job.

