Channel 5 is giving people a chance to learn all about the canine superstars who grow up to be guide dogs in an all-new series. The 2023 show kicks off on Friday, September 1. So, where is Puppy School for Guide Dogs filmed?

From the people who raise litters of pups to those who are in need of guide dogs, the series takes a look at every step of the journey. Not every puppy has what it takes to become a guide dog. The ones that do “make the grade” alter people’s lives forever. The incredible work of everyone involved in the puppy schooling process is given the spotlight in the Channel 5 series.

Puppy School for Guide Dogs follows various people who are a part of the guide dog raising journey.

The contributors are based all over the UK. However, the main training centre seen in the series is Atherton in Manchester.

The Atherton regional center team covers Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and the Isle of Man.

The series also takes viewers to Shrewsbury in episode 1.

Puppy School for Guide Dogs: Episode 1

The canine graduates of the Puppy School for Guide Dogs are changing people’s lives every day.

Episode one features one of the UK’s youngest guide dog owners-to-be, as well as two dogs who are important parts of the Guide Dogs’ breeding program.

Golden Retriever, Trigger, has sired over 300 puppies in his time, and he’s not stopping there.

An adorable litter of puppies is born during episode 1, six of the pups are in perfect health but one of them has a broken tail which requires some attention.

Who presents the Channel 5 show?

Puppy School for Guide Dogs viewers may immediately recognise the voice-over artist of the Channel 5 show.

The series is presented by Mel Giedroyc. The TV show host is well known for appearing on more popular series’ including The Great British Bake Off and Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker.

Now, fans can catch Mel on Puppy School for Guide Dogs which airs Fridays at 8 pm on Channel 5. Missed an episode? Viewers can catch up with the series on My5.

