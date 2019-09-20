University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Great Model Railway Challenge is back for a second series on Channel 5, returning to our screens from Friday, September 13th!

Fifteen more teams of model railway builders will take on this year’s challenge with even bigger tasks set leading up to the grand finale.

But where do they film The Great Model Railway Challenge? And where will the final for series 2 be held?

Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s filming locations!

Where is the series filmed?

The Great Model Railway Challenge is filmed at the Henley-on-Thames country estate, Fawley Hill.

Fawley Hill has been described as the most “bonkers estate in Britain” and is under the care and maintenance of Sir William and Lady McAlpine.

It was built by Sir William in 1960.

At Fawley Hill, there is a restored Victorian railway with steam train included, a railway museum and an animal sanctuary. It’s a train lover’s paradise!

They also host regular steam train rallies and events at Fawley Hill. If you’re a lover of railway then it’s likely you’ve already come across the location.

Can you visit Fawley Hill?

Yes!

Fawley Hill often has open weekends where members of the public can ride the steam train and visit the railway museum.

For more information about when Fawley Hill has their open weekends, you can follow them on Twitter @FawleyHill or on Instagram here.

When they are not having open weekends, they offer VIP days which is run by the Fawley Museum Society. But numbers are limited to around 350 on these days, so you’ll be wanting to get in there quick and book!

E-mail [email protected] for more information about booking a VIP day.

Where is the final?

The winning team earns themselves a place at the Warley National Model Railway Exhibition 2019, as they did in series 1.

And so the final moves from Fawley Hill to the Warley National Model Railway Exhibition.

This annual show is held at the NEC Birmingham, which is actually in Solihull.

You can find out more about the exhibition on their Twitter page.

