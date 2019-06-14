Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Alex Polizzi has been ‘The Hotel Inspector’ since 2008.

The Channel 5 show sees desperate hotel owners turn their establishments around with her help and constructive criticism.

There’s no one better for the job as Alex is not only a TV presenter but a businesswoman and hotelier herself.

So, what happened in episode 2 and where is The Seacroft now?

The Hotel Inspector series 15

Series 15 of Channel 5 show The Hotel Inspector is airing in 2019.

Episode 2 aired Thursday, June 13th and focussed on Blackpool B & B – The Seacroft.

The episode re-runs on Sunday, June 16th, however, if you ever miss an episode you can always catch up on My5.

The Hotel Inspector episode 2

Episode 2 saw Alex head to the seaside town of Blackpool to inspect The Seacroft.

There were tensions to begin with as Alex gave the guarded hotel owner, Georgina, some home truths.

From critiquing the towel swans to the horror of the guesthouse’s merchandise – which included Seacroft mugs and baseball caps – Alex had a field day with the number of things that needed changing.

The Hotel Inspector made a joke that the couple were attempting to be more like The Hard Rock Cafe with their merchandise rather than what they really are – a small seaside guesthouse!

Ex-teacher Georgina, who gave up her career to start a new life in the hotel business, did begin to take on board Alex’s comments after a few days.

Never fails to amaze me how many people take on ownership of a hotel with little to no knowledge/experience…..being a hotelier is NOT easy nor is it particularly lucrative! It's a vocation and hard bloody graft #HotelInspector #TheHotelInspector — Carl Johnson (@carljtweets) June 13, 2019

Georgina and her husband faced a £50,000 bill and an empty B & B at the beginning of episode 2.

However, by the end of the show, the place was totally transformed with striped carpets and light furniture replacing the previously dated decor.

Alex opened Georgina’s eyes to the local tourist board, social media and more to get her B & B up and running.

Where is the Seacroft now?

The Blackpool B & B has a solid five stars on Trip Advisor with 74 reviews.

It’s rated number nine out of twenty-one B & B’s in the area of Lytham St Anne’s.

The seaside hotel also has an ‘exceptional’ rating on Booking.com.

The Seacroft has a whole new brand including a swish website where you can book your room online.

The B & B looks to have kept up with all of the improvements Alex made and charges around £80 per night for two adults to stay during the summer.

