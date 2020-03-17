Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Yorkshire Vet is back on our screens for a new series from Tuesday, March 17th.

The Channel 5 programme follows the work of two veterinarians Peter Wright and Julian Norton in a veterinary practice in Yorkshire.

Plus, it shows the daily challenges the two vet surgeons face as part of their jobs in a small Yorkshire town.

So, where is the filming location of The Yorkshire Vet? Here’s the veterinary practice featured in the series, plus how to get there!

The Yorkshire Vet: Filming location

The Channel 5 show features the Skeldale Veterinary Centre.

The surgery is based in Thirsk, North Yorkshire. It’s also the vet practice made famous by James Herriot.

James was a veterinary surgeon and writer who documented his experience in a series of books.

As a matter of fact, the show’s veterinarian Peter Wright started working as an apprentice to James, while co-star Julian Norton has worked with Peter for 21 years.

Skeldale Veterinary Centre: Location and how to get there

The address of the surgery is York Road, Thirsk, North Yorkshire, YO7 3BT.

To get to Thirsk by bus, you can catch local services from York, Ripon and Northallerton and other close villages. If you are getting there by train, then it’s best to check TransPennine Express for nearby stations.

Those of you based near Thirsk, the Skeldale Veterinary Centre is within easy reach of the A19, A168 and A1 by car.

For more information about the practice, you can visit their website and official Facebook page.

Skeldale Veterinary Centre: Working hours

According to their website, the vet practice is open during the whole week.

The office hours of the surgery are Monday-Sunday between 8.30 am – 7 pm. Appointments are available Monday-Friday between 9 am and 7 pm.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the surgery offers appointments between 9 am and 5 pm.

