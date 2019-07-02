Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It looks like 2019 is the year for a whole host of new gardening TV shows.

Channel 5 brings us The Great Gardening Challenge in July 2019 which sees an outdoor space transformed in just 48 hours!

The Great Gardening Challenge isn’t just revamping residential gardens. The show is true to its name when it uses the word ‘challenge’ as many public spaces, including huge parks, are taken on in the first-ever series.

There’s not one but four hosts on the Channel 5 show including three gardening experts.

So, if you’re wondering who the Great Gardening Challenge presenters are then here’s everything you need to know…

The Great Gardening Challenge 2019 – who are the presenters?

Channel 5’s new gardening show is presented by Nicki Chapman who is best known for being one of the judges on Popstars and Pop Idol alongside Simon Cowell, Pete Waterman and Neil Fox.

Diarmuid Gavin is an Irish garden designer and TV personality who also hosts the show.

Another gardening expert and TV presenter to host The Great Gardening Challenge is Carol Klein. Carol broke into TV presenting in 1989 on Gardeners’ World.

Finally, Mark Gregory also presents the show, he’s a garden designer as well as a senior RHS Garden Assessor and Garden Judge.

Nicki Chapman’s health scare

Nicki Chapman is certainly a familiar face on TV. She’s presented everything from BBC Breakfast News to Escape to the Country.

However, at 52 years old her life would never be the same again as she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Nicki underwent surgery to remove a golf ball-sized tumour from her brain in May 2019.

Following her illness, she has said to The Mirror that the experience has made her “less judgemental”. She has also said that she is now “feeling fine” and gave the growth a nickname of “Bert”.

What happens in episode 1 of The Great Gardening Challenge?

Episode 1 of the first-ever series aired on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The first episode sees the two design teams go head to head in Norris Green in Liverpool. Nicki Chapman and Diarmuid Gavin give the garden designers £5,000 to makeover a community park. Sue and Dean take on Tamara and Kate to transform the unloved space in 48 hours.

