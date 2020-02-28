Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

It’s been more than a decade since Channel 4 aired 10 Years Younger with presenter Nicky Hambleton-Jones.

The makeover show features participants who want to look 10 years younger with the help of beauty consultants and personal stylists. Some of them even go through short plastic operations to achieve their dream look.

The show is back this year for a new series. However, it comes with the revamped title 10 Years Younger in 10 Days and will air on Channel 5 with new host Cherry Healey.

But what has Nicky Hambleton-Jones been up to since her presenting gig? Here’s everything you need to know about her, including age, career and Instagram.

Who is Nicky Hambleton-Jones?

Nicky is 48 years old and comes from Pretoria, South Africa.

She moved to London in 1996 after taking a job as a marketing consultant. In 2001, she founded her own stylist consultancy firm called NHJ Style.

In 2003, Nicky joined 10 Years Younger as the main presenter. She hosted the Channel 4 show for five series before being replaced by Myleene Klass for series 6.

Nicky Hambleton-Jones: Career

Nicky works as a personal stylist at her own company NHJ Style. She offers professional help to men and women of all ages and different lifestyles.

Occasionally, she also hosts courses for wannabe personal stylists.

Meet Nicky Hambleton-Jones on Instagram

You can follow Nicky on Instagram under the name of @nhjstyle.

Unsurprisingly, her posts are mainly about fashion, daily outfits and fashion shows she attends.

WATCH 10 YEARS YOUNGER IN 10 DAYS FROM FEBRUARY 27TH ON CHANNEL 5

