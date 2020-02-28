It’s been more than a decade since Channel 4 aired 10 Years Younger with presenter Nicky Hambleton-Jones.
The makeover show features participants who want to look 10 years younger with the help of beauty consultants and personal stylists. Some of them even go through short plastic operations to achieve their dream look.
The show is back this year for a new series. However, it comes with the revamped title 10 Years Younger in 10 Days and will air on Channel 5 with new host Cherry Healey.
But what has Nicky Hambleton-Jones been up to since her presenting gig? Here’s everything you need to know about her, including age, career and Instagram.
Who is Nicky Hambleton-Jones?
Nicky is 48 years old and comes from Pretoria, South Africa.
She moved to London in 1996 after taking a job as a marketing consultant. In 2001, she founded her own stylist consultancy firm called NHJ Style.
In 2003, Nicky joined 10 Years Younger as the main presenter. She hosted the Channel 4 show for five series before being replaced by Myleene Klass for series 6.
Nicky Hambleton-Jones: Career
Nicky works as a personal stylist at her own company NHJ Style. She offers professional help to men and women of all ages and different lifestyles.
Occasionally, she also hosts courses for wannabe personal stylists.
#tbt London Fashion Week on Saturday with @fashionsfinestuk. We braved #stormdennis for an afternoon of fabulous fashion, with new emerging design talent hitting the runway including @laralavinedesign, @desree.sabina.ldn and @marie.sansome, who lit up the catwalk with a feast of colour; just up my street! . A lot of love for this blouse I wore from @sezane, it certainly adds a splash of glitz to an outfit. Teamed with faux leather trousers and gold boots from @zara. I also layered a diamante chocker under the #pussybow for a bit of texture. Swipe ➡️ for pic. . It was great catch-up with friends @tamaraoaikon and @lauranaylorofficial on the #frow. Congratulations to @deborahstlouis and the #fashionsfinest team for an amazing show. Cant wait for September, Nicky 💋 #lfw #glamourandglitz #wiw #ootd #styleinspo #styleinspiration #fashioninspo #nhjstyleacademy #nickyhambletonjones #traintobeastylist #trainwithme
Meet Nicky Hambleton-Jones on Instagram
You can follow Nicky on Instagram under the name of @nhjstyle.
Unsurprisingly, her posts are mainly about fashion, daily outfits and fashion shows she attends.
