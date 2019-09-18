University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Yorkshire Vet returned to our screens for its ninth series on Tuesday, August 27th.

The Channel 5 veterinary show is like The Supervet meets Countryfile. It follows two Yorkshire-based vets, Peter Wright and Julian Norton, as they go about their day-to-day lives and work helping all types of animals from cows and sheep to snakes.

But just who is Peter Wright?

We’ve got the lowdown on one of the show’s stars, from career beginnings to family and more.

Who is Peter Wright?

Peter is a 62-year-old vet who grew up in Thirkleby, North Yorkshire. He was born in October 1956.

He started working for the animal surgeon and writer James Herriot (real name Alf Wight) after he had left school, upon the advice of a school’s career advisor. After a brief stint at James’ Thirsk practice – which was known as 23 Kirkgate then – Peter obtained his degree in veterinary science from Liverpool University in 1981.

Peter rejoined the Thirsk practice in 1982.

In 1996 the practice moved to the purpose-built Skeldale Veterinary Centre. Peter has been at Skeldale since the move and it is the practice featured on The Yorkshire Vet.

Farming is in the genes!

It’s no surprise that Peter ended up

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Peter explained that his family has a history of working with animals.

Peter said:

My grandad was a farm manager and I used to go to the farm with him and I would befriend some of the animals being reared, particularly the cattle. I always had a big interest in them and enjoyed feeding them. Being around farms and farmers felt very natural to me.

On the Skeldale website, they explain that Peter is 24/7 about animals, farming and country living. In his spare time, Peter participates in tractor rallies or you can find him gardening.

Follow Skeldale

If you want even more information about Skeldale than what the TV series shows, then be sure to follow Peter’s Skeldale Vets on Twitter @SkeldaleVets.

You can also follow the TV series on Twitter @theyorkshirevet for updates about Peter, Julian and the show.

Peter does not have Twitter or Instagram.

