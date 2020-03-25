University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Casualty 24/7 is back on our screens this 2020.

Channel 5’s rival to 24 Hours in A&E has returned for a third series on Wednesday, March 25th and already we can tell this series is going to be better than the last.

But who is the narrator on series 3 and is it the same narrator as last season?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Casualty 24/7’s narrator and why he sounds so familiar…

Who is the Casualty 24/7 narrator?

The narrator of Casualty 24/7 is British actor Dean Andrews!

The 55-year-old actor from Rotherham has been working in the industry for nearing two decades. And he has been in some pretty memorable TV over the years…

Dean Andrews is engaged to Helen Bowen-Green and has two daughters, born in 1985 and 1991.

Dean Andrews: Acting bio

He had his start acting minor roles in shows such as EastEnders and Shameless in the early 2000s. But Dean got his big break in one of the best shows of that era, Life On Mars.

The BBC detective series set in the ’70s was a massive critical and commercial hit and essentially launched the career of John Simm as a lead.

It ran from 2006 to 2007 and Dean Andrews played the role of DS Ray Carling. He then reprised this role in the follow-up series Ashes to Ashes from 2008 to 2010.

What else has Dean Andrews been in?

Since Life On Mars, Dean has had some more prominent roles in other TV shows.

From seasons 1 to 4, he played Robbie in the immensely popular Last Tango in Halifax. And since 2019, Dean has gone back to his Yorkshire roots and joined the cast of Emmerdale as a series regular.

Narrating Casualty 24/7 appears to be Dean’s first gig as a narrator, after working on the three series.

