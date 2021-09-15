Who is the This Week on the Farm narrator? Season 4 cast explored











This Week on the Farm is back for a brand new series in 2021. The Channel 5 show follows life on Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. Farmers Rob and Dave are letting cameras into their farm for a fourth series.

From lambs being born to training sheepdogs, the number of people opting for milk deliveries rising in lockdown and much more, there’s never a dull moment on Cannon Hall Farm. So, let’s find out more about the series 4 cast including the This Week on the Farm narrator…

This Week on the Farm series 4 start date

This Week on the Farm kicks off series 4 on September 15th, 2021.

Episode 1 of the new show airs at 9 pm on Channel 5.

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson present the show alongside farmers Rob and Dave and their father, Roger. The farmers also have a brother named Richard who works on the farm.

Who is the This Week on the Farm narrator?

This Week on the Farm is narrated by the various cast that appears on the Channel 5 show.

Some parts of the show are voiced over by presenters Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson, whereas other segments are narrated by farmer and former JLS member JB Gill.

It doesn’t appear that This Week on the Farm has a dedicated narrator, but the show incorporates its main cast members into voicing over the show.

Channel 5: Who’s in the 2021 cast?

This Week on the Farm series 3 featured familiar faces including Helen Skelton, Jules Hudson, JB Gill, farmers Rob, Dave and Roger, as well as Shepherdess Amanda Owen.

It’s very likely that the same cast members will return for the 2021 series of This Week on the Farm.

Episode 1 sees Helen and Jules return along with Rob and Dave Nicholson “to celebrate the autumn season, a make-or-break time in the agricultural calendar” as per Channel 5. Farmer Kate will also feature in season 4 of the show.

🚨We’re BACK with a BRAND NEW SERIES of

This Week on the Farm, starting 9pm Wednesday on @channel5_tv! 🚨Coming up, Farmer Kate needs to feed abandoned and undernourished goat kid Milo-and she’s found a clever way to get nanny goat Dulcie to provide some milk #ThisWeekontheFarm pic.twitter.com/TYjJPZLAEH — This Week on the Farm (@OnTheFarmC5) September 12, 2021

WATCH THIS WEEK ON THE FARM FROM WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 15TH 2021 AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 5.

