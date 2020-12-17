TOWIE: Who is Gatsby's girlfriend Sophie? Pair make relationship official!











Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell’s girlfriend appeared on TOWIE’s Christmas special, which aired on December 16th. So who is Sophie?

Amongst the drama of The Only Way is Essexmas 2020, there was some romance in the air – including for Gatsby and his new girlfriend Sophie.

He first spoke about her at the beginning of the episode, telling the lads that he had felt butterflies when he first kissed Sophie.

So who is Gatsby’s girlfriend Sophie? They made it official on the episode!

Screenshot: Sophie, The Only Way is Essexmas, ITV

Who is Gatsby’s girlfriend Sophie?

Sophie is a talent manager for HLD Management and HLD Models.

The company works with Jessica Gale, who is currently starring on Celebrity Ex in the City alongside Gatsby (filmed prior to TOWIE).

She appears to live in London, and regularly gets surgery at Berkshire-based skin clinic Exult Cosmetics, such as lip fillers and jawline filler.

One of her Instagram pictures shows her in a bunny outfit in Los Angeles, California, which she captioned: “To a happier time.”

THE ONE SHOW: Shortbread recipe by Judy Murray’s mum!

Gatsby and Sophie: Relationship timeline

The pair were set up on a blind date by a mutual friends, which they initially both didn’t want to go on.

However, when they met, they both agreed they had a connection.

It happened while Gatsby had been dating other people, when he decided not to put all of his eggs in one basket.

After one month of dating, Sophie told Gatsby she is falling for him, and he asked her to spend Christmas with him as his girlfriend.

She said yes, and they made it official!

I adore @GATSBY_liam! he deserves ALL the happiness. #Towie — Party popper (@Rochelle_x_o) December 16, 2020

RHOCH: Who is Joe Sealey? Meet Nicole’s husband on Instagram!

Is Sophie on Instagram?

Yes

She only has a few photos, but has over 6,200 followers.

Gatsby had kept his Instagram private before the December 16th episode.

However, he has since publicly shared a picture of them both out for dinner, and many of his friends and fans have congratulated the couple.

WATCH TOWIE ON ITV HUB NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK