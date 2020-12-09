How to Spend It Well At Christmas 2020: When is episode 3 on ITV?











ITV’s How to Spend It Well At Christmas gives viewers inspiration for gifts to add to their lists. Here’s the air date for the third episode…

Philip Schofield is showcased trying out products and gadgets, but it’s not just based on his opinion – as several celebrity guests join him to help.

The annual festive series tends to give viewers ideas for what to get their partners, children, friends, family, and their best friend’s boyfriend’s cat.

Here’s when episode 3 is expected to air on ITV…

Screenshot: How to Spend It Well At Christmas 2020, Episode 1, ITV

Where was episode 3 on December 8th?

It was not due to air as it airs every 2 weeks

Fans of the ITV show were confused when the third episode of How to Spend It Well At Christmas didn’t appear on Tuesday, December 8th.

When flicking the channel over to ITV, the annual Royal Variety Performance was being aired.

This left regular viewers wondering when the next episode of the Philip Schofield-hosted show is on.

This year, the series appears every other Tuesday, so it only comes on our screens every two weeks.

Watching how to spend it well at Christmas @Schofe gets me in the festive mood 🎄 — Courtney (@CourtneySmith03) December 1, 2020

UPDATE: Where is Claire Winship from Location, Location, Location?

When is episode 3 of the show on ITV?

Tuesday, December 15th

The 3-part series has been spread out over several weeks, since the first episode aired on Tuesday November 17th.

Fans will be pleased to know that episode 3 is back in less than a week’s time, starting from 8pm on ITV.

Love watching how to spend it well at Christmas with @Schofe one of my highlights in December 😊 — Stuart Morris (@TheStuartMorris) December 1, 2020

NBC: Where was Titan Games filmed? Explore its filming locations!

How to Spend It Well At Christmas: Guide

Two episodes have already aired, meaning December 18th will be the last How to Spend It Well At Christmas episode of 2020.

In the final episode, food and drink will be the main focus. Philip and a team of experts find shops and supermarkets selling luxury festive treats.

A group of frontline workers blind taste luxury canapés from supermarkets to discover which ones are the best.

While The Only Way Is Essex girls try out cocktails in one scene, another showcases The Great British Bake Off’s Briony May Williams meeting four groups of friends and families to test different gingerbread kits.

Phillip meets journalist and food critic Grace Dent to see if they can taste the difference between high end and supermarket luxury own brand bites.

Chef Matt Tebbutt and interiors expert Laura Jackson also join the show!

I always look forward to How To Spend It Well at Christmas , Thankyou SO much @Schofe for always giving amazing Christmas ideas 😊 — Shaun Eley (@Eley01) December 1, 2020

WATCH HOW TO SPEND IT WELL AT CHRISTMAS ON ITV EVERY OTHER TUESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK