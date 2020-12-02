How to Spend It Well At Christmas - buy the ultimate cheese making kit from ITV here!











ITV’s How to Spend It Well At Christmas featured an ultimate cheese making kit on Tuesday December 1st. Here’s where you can buy it…

Host Philip Schofield invites different guests on the festive show, as they review toys, gadgets and gifts for the Christmas season.

Amongst the presents that viewers may be adding to their list is a cheese making kit, which proved to be very popular.

So where can viewers buy the kit for themselves? Here’s your how-to guide!

Ultimate cheese making kit: Price

The exact cheese making kit which featured on Tuesday’s episode can be bought very easily online at The Big Cheesemaking Kit website.

The Big Cheesemaking Kit website is selling the kit for £36.50.

It comes with 10 different cheeses, a range of herbs and spices, thermometer, 3 cheese moulds, and a recipe book.

The kit ingredients can make 40 batches and has a 1-year long shelf life.

However, one needed ingredient is not included – 8 pints of milk.

How to buy the ultimate cheese making kit

All you have to do is visit the website, and navigate your way through from Home > Shop > Cheese making kits > The Ultimate Cheese Making Kit.

Click on the ‘Add To Basket’ option and then click on your shopping basket.

You can fill in your details, including payment, and it should be on its way!

Where to buy similar cheese making kits

The Big Cheesemaking Kit website also offers a halloumi making kit, a vegan cheese making kit, goat’s cheese kit, and other cheese varieties.

BoroughBox offers a goat’s cheese making kit for £24.99, which includes ingredients for 12 batches.

If you want a lower budget, an Italian cheese making kit is currently available to buy on MenKind for £20.

On eBay, there are many different cheese making kits available for a range of price points. Costs of the gifts range from £9.99 to £130.99.

