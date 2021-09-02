Where is Abe Konick from MasterChef Legends now?











Abe Konick may have been eliminated from MasterChef Legends, but he has been on FOX viewers’ minds ever since he left the show.

As the youngest home cook on the culinary competition, he quickly became a fan favorite while getting to work on a range of dishes in the kitchen.

However, that all came to an end following the team challenge, as he followed Alejandro’s orders which later led to Abe’s elimination.

Judges were unimpressed, and sent him home, with viewers in despair at Abe’s exit. But fear not, as Reality Titbit can reveal what he’s doing now.

Screenshot: Abe Konick (left), MasterChef Legends, Season 11 Episode 14, FOX

Who is Abe Konick?

Abe is a chef – the youngest to compete on MasterChef Legends this year.

He graduated from Le Cordon Bleu London in 2018 with a Grand Diplôme and Diploma in Wine, Gastronomy and Management.

The FOX star went on to work at Smoke & Salt in London and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), as well as Dirty Candy in New York.

Alongside these jobs, he has worked as a private chef.

Sorry to see Abe go…But getting invited to the kitchens of Gordon and Aaron is a really great opportunity to expand his knowledge even more #MasterChef — Wayne R (@WaynieTDot) September 2, 2021

MasterChef Legends: Fans react to Abe’s exit

Looking through Twitter, it is clear to see that most viewers do not think that Abe deserved to go home after the challenge.

With many describing him as “talented”, several had expected him to be part of the final three due to his cooking skills.

Some appear to be disappointed that others have gotten further than Abe in the competition, and blame Alejandro for him going home.

Before the elimination, a fan wrote: “It’s gonna be Abe, Suu and Kelsey in the final 3 #MasterChefLegends.”

Following the results, a frustrated viewer said: “#MasterChef #alejandro should have gone home over Abe.”

“Oh man. Abe. I blame Alejandro totally for that. He wanted to be the entire team”, tweeted another disappointed fan.

Judges sent yet another young, talented chef home. Abe deserves to stay than Alejandro and or Michael. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #MasterChefLegends — ᴄᴀᴠɪʟʟ (@AESTAENGSIC) September 2, 2021

Where is Abe Konick now?

Abe was studying and working as an undergraduate peer mentor and food lab teaching assistant at New York University, while competing on the show.

Continuing to do that now, he has been offered a job at a Michelin-starred restaurant, which is currently on hold until he graduates!

He is now working as a chef instructor for Share Meals, who he has worked for since 2019 according to his LinkedIn page, and is based in New York.

Abe also continues to be a teaching assistant at New York University.

