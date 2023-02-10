Spoilers: Alex Belew is officially Hell’s Kitchen winner 2023 just months after closing his Dallas and Jane restaurant. The season 21 winner went from waving goodbye to the eatery to taking home a whopping $250K prize.

After a tense season 21, Alex was crowned this year’s winner by Gordon Ramsay, despite not even thinking the handle of his door would turn to announce his success. It comes after he closed his restaurant doors in December 2022.

Where is Alex now and what happened to his Dallas and Jane restaurant? Reality Titbit has all the gossip on his Hell’s Kitchen experience, as well as what’s next for the award-winning chef.

Get to know Alex Belew

Alex grew up surrounded by food. His weekends were usually spent in his grandmother’s kitchen in Rover, Tennessee, helping her make buttermilk biscuits and boiled custard served in Mason Jars.

He graduated with a culinary arts degree from The Art Institute of Tennessee in Nashville. Afterward, Alex spent years learning, self-teaching, and working in some of the top kitchens in Nashville, including Husk by Sean Brock.

Alex Belew Catering was then established in 2007. He stepped away from the commercial kitchen in 2012 to instruct high school students in Middle Tennessee, teaching knife skills, meat cutting, molecular gastronomy, and nutrition.

He created the top culinary program in the state with his students winning the NRA Prostart Championship in 2014. The chef also won the 2018 Charity Chopped in the ‘Boro fundraising contest and the 2014 KC steak cookoff.

Alex is Hell’s Kitchen winner in 2023

Alex was granted the Hell’s Kitchen season 21 winner. He was against some fierce competition, including executive chef Dafne Mejia finishing second and head chef Alejandro Najar finishing in third place.

The top three final contestants were asked to create their own menu for their first challenge. Gordon Ramsay assigned a sous chef to each of the finalists and Alex wanted to cook his hometown Tennessee food.

Alex established a perfect score of ten, which placed him in the top two on Hell’s Kitchen season 21. After his win, he became the head chef of Caesars, Atlantic City, and took home $250K!

He closed Dallas and Jane restaurant

Alex closed Dallas and Jane restaurant in December 2022. He described the eatery as a “beautiful mess for the last five years” before he admitted that he has “no idea” where he’s going next in his career.

Known as his first restaurant, Dallas and Jane opened in 2018 in Murfreesboro and won multiple awards. An homage to his grandparents, it was voted Best Restaurant in Rutherford County by Eater Nashville and the local Firefly Awards.

The Hell’s Kitchen season 21 winner told Distractify he is going to Gordon’s restaurant in Caesars, Atlantic City, to make introductions and is talking about a plan. He said: “I’ve had a conversation with the director of food and beverage.”

