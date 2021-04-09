Hell's Kitchen: Are Mary Lou and Cody together? Chef 'romance' explored!











Chefs Mary Lou and Cody appear to have a connection on Hell’s Kitchen. So, are the two chefs officially in a relationship?

As contestants cook their way towards becoming a head chef at one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants, it looks like a romance may be brewing.

On the recent FOX episode, Gordon sent Cody Candelario packing. And fans are questioning whether he is actually with Mary Lou Davis romantically.

So, are Mary Lou and Cody together? According to rumors, it’s not just getting hot in the kitchen, but perhaps away from there, too…

Screenshot: Mary Lou Davis, Hell’s Kitchen, Season 19 Episode 1, FOX

Who are Mary Lou and Cody?

Mary Lou Davis is a stand-out contestant on Hell’s Kitchen season 19.

She is energetic and bold and, by the looks of things, will stop at nothing to bag herself the prize of Head Chef position at Hell’s Kitchen in Lake Tahoe and a salary of $250,000.

The Circle Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The 28-year-old hails from San Antonio, Texas and has Twitter users calling her “hilarious”. She’s a favourite to win this series.

Cody is a 26-year-old executive sous chef from Sherman Oaks, California.

He’s been cooking since he was 8 years old, and took part in the competition without any sense of taste or smell!

When he worked in Germany around four years ago, he had an illness which left him unable to use both senses. He has regained a small sense of smell in his nose.

#HellsKitchen awww Cody is gone 😢😢 he was my favorite guy on the show. I think cori is going to win but I'm rooting for Mary Lou! Hope her and Cody have babies lol — Theresa (@Theresa_Lynn831) April 9, 2021

SEASON 19: When and where was Hell’s Kitchen filmed?

Hell’s Kitchen fans spot their romance

It all seemed to start when Mary Lou and Cody were in the hot tub together, which led to flirting both in and out of the kitchen.

Several fans have been invested in their romance, with some claiming it was the best part of season 19.

They provided a comedy spin on the cooking competition, with one viewer describing them as “the most entertaining chefs this season”.

Mary Lou and Cody need their own room by now. #hellSkitchen — Susan Hempstead (@hempstead_susan) April 9, 2021

I’m really enjoying Mary Lou and Cody’s on-screen romance but Declan doesn’t 🤣 @HellsKitchenFOX #hellskitchen — 313 H.O.P.E. Detroit (@313HopeDetroit) April 9, 2021

I need to know if Cody and Mary Lou become a thing 🥺🥺🥺 #HellsKitchen — Lauren Jernstadt (she/her/hers) (@LaurenForLife13) April 2, 2021

CHEF BOOT CAMP: Meet the cast – Robert, Andrew, and Shakilah!

Are Mary Lou and Cody together?

No, Mary Lou allegedly confirmed they are not together

According to a Reddit source, she revealed that her and Cody are not together, in the comment section of one of her Instagram posts.

Several fans have been led to think that the two chefs never got together after the show, despite their ongoing romance while filming took place.

Cody is in a relationship with a woman called KT Koenig, who has shared a couple of pictures with him on Instagram.

It looks like they have been together from around January 2021 – and he calls himself her “chubby husband”.

WATCH HELL’S KITCHEN ON FOX EVERY THURSDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK