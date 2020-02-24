University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

For all of those who have been avidly missing the dynamic duo that is Gregg Wallace and John Torode, you needn’t fear; MasterChef is officially back this February 2020!

The sixteenth series kicks off on Monday, February 24th with a brand new batch of budding chefs descending upon the MasterChef kitchens in the hopes of impressing.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the episode guide for MasterChef series 16 to find out what days the 2020 series will air on.

What days is MasterChef on?

As with the previous series, MasterChef will air more than one episode per week.

The first heats will air weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This broadcast format will continue for a couple of weeks before they move into the Knockouts round, then the quarter-finals and so on and so forth. When it moves to the Knockouts and beyond, it changes its schedule to air on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

However, there is a change for series 16 as it now will take the Monday night Primetime slot. In previous series, it has aired on BBC One at 8 pm, now it will kick off at 9 pm.

How to watch MasterChef series 16

As is the way with all seasons of MasterChef, the episodes will air at their new slot of 9 pm on BBC One.

After broadcast, they will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, or on BritBox for those with a subscription.

