Cliff Parisi's net worth stacked up from Eastenders and Call The Midwife gigs











As one of the eight semi-finalists on this year’s Celebrity Masterchef, Cliff Parisi could see his fame skyrocket even further if he’s to win the BBC show. Cliff is well-known for being an actor in soaps such as Eastenders and Call the Midwife. But, it seems that his talents extend to the kitchen, too, as he battles it out on Celeb Masterchef with Faye Winter, Jimmy Bullard, Lisa Snowdon and co.

Many will recognise Cliff for playing the role of Minty Peterson on Eastenders, alongside his on-screen partner, Heather Trott. He also appeared on the nineteenth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019 and came in tenth place.

Cliff’s career

As well as playing the role of Minty in Eastenders, Cliff, 62, plays Fred Buckle on Call The Midwife. He plays Fred in the series which is set in 1950’s and 1960’s Poplar, London and Cliff himself was actually born in Poplar in 1960.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain in 2016, Cliff confirmed that his career began as a stand-up comedian and he later moved into acting. Cliff added that: “…in those days you had to get an Equity card” which was his reason for going into stand-up.

Outside of his roles on Eastenders and Call The Midwife, Cliff has appeared on many more shows as a contestant or guest including I’m A Celeb, The Full Monty, Lorraine, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off.

Cliff Parisi net worth

Back in 2019, Cliff’s net worth was estimated by Heart at being around £620,000.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said he had a tax bill to pay off heading into the Jungle and added that people may think he earns a lot of money, but he doesn’t.

He’s appeared on Call The Midwife since 2012 and was in the cast of Eastenders from 2002 until 2010.

The Celebrity MasterChef star has been married 12 years

Cliff is now one of the eight finalists taking part in Celebrity MasterChef in 2022.

He has over 80K followers on Instagram and lives in Essex with his wife, Tara, and four children.

He and Tara tied the knot in 2010 and share one child together, he also has three children from previous relationships.

