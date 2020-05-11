Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Restaurants on the Edge has returned to Netflix just three months following its premiere season.

The second season sees Karin Bohn, Dennis Prescott and Nick Liberato return for more Kitchen Nightmares-style transformations. This time around they are going even further afield, travelling to gorgeous destinations from Slovenia to Canada and even to Hawaii.

Episode 4 sees the trio head to Muskoka in Canada to help out struggling restaurant Creative Plate Eatery. Creative Plate Eatery is owned by Connie Ure. Connie needs a transformation that draws in year-round customers if she’s going to be able to keep the doors of the Creative Plate Eatery open.

Check out the transformation of Creative Plate on Restaurants on the Edge here, plus find out more about how to visit!

Where is Creative Plate Eatery?

Creative Plate Eatery is a local gem in Gravenhurst, Muskoka.

You can find Creative Plate Eatery at 2194 District Road. It is located on the Villas Marina Property in Gravenhurst, Ontario.

The postcode is P1P 1R2.

Restaurants on the Edge transforms Creative Plate

As always, Karin, Nick and Dennis were at the ready to help give Creative Plate Eatery the makeover it needed.

Dennis said at the beginning “It was really hard to figure out this restaurant,” but Creative Plate Eatery clearly found its feet. With the help of interior design guru Karin, she turned Creative Plate into a sleek and chic restaurant.

Resident chef Dennis then turned the menu into something special. Connie’s culinary ethos is about feeding customers fresh and healthy delicious food that comes at a reasonable price.

According to Trip Advisor, Creative Plate Eatery is currently the number 1 restaurant in Gravenhurst, so clearly the renovations have been a major success. While the coronavirus pandemic has forced Creative Plate’s doors to shut, they are still open for deliveries.

BEFORE

AFTER

Follow Creative Plate on social media

To keep up to date with Creative Plate Eatery on social media, you can follow Connie and her team on Instagram.

You can find Creative Plate on Instagram under the handle @thecreativeplateeatery.

Already, they have just over 1,300 followers but we’re sure this will quickly change after their appearance on Netflix’s Restaurants on the Edge!

