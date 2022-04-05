Dan Akroyd cooked up a hilarious skit as Julia Child on SNL













Comedian Dan Akroyd’s ‘French chef’ skit on Saturday Night Live has made the history books. Fans of Julia Child, the cook has a challenge show on The Food Network airing in her memory, are now looking back on the moment.

Eight talented home cooks are guided by videos of the icon during culinary trials on The Julia Child Challenge, while an 1978 clip of Dan Akroyd impersonating the chef has got fans holding the kitchen side and laughing their aprons off.

Before she died, Julia held Dan’s SNL sketch in her fond memories. During the skit, he introduces himself as the cooking star right away in a brown, curly wig and tells viewers he will teach them how to prepare a holiday feast…

Dan Akroyd as Julia Child

During season 4 of Saturday Night Live, comedian Dan took to the show to display his take on Julia Child. He demonstrated how to bone a chicken, which went purposefully wrong after he faked cutting his hand.

The sketch involves Dan having an accident while acting as the chef, with a very sharp knife, so she tries to improvise a tourniquet out of a chicken bone and kitchen items. In a high-pitch voice, he says: “Save the liver, don’t throw it away.”

When hurting her hand and blood starts pouring everywhere, Dan as Julia says the knife “cut the dickens out of my finger” and carries on as if everything is totally normal, which only makes fans laugh even harder.

As reported by Mashed, Dan, who was a massive fan of the chef who died in 2004, said: “It came from a place of total respect for Julia Child. I was a huge fan of hers, of course. It was a tribute.”

I love watching cooking shows.



But when they do knifework I'm always wondering if I need sharper knives, cause mine don't cut like that.



BUT. I'm also a huge klutz and worry I'd be like Dan Ackroyd's Julia Child. — Lisa #EastCoastOrBust Rowe (@txvoodoo) February 11, 2022

Fans reminisce on SNL moment

Despite many years passing since Dan Akroyd delivered the historic skit, fans haven’t stopped rewatching the SNL scene. The chat show is known for its sketches of controversial and hilarious moments from over the years.

A fan recently shared on Twitter: “Last night I was remembering the time Julia child cut herself with a boning knife. My brain slowly cleared to reveal that was Dan Akroyd doing Julia. Love those guys.“

Another said: “Julia Child always reminds me of Dan Akroyd as Julia Child, cutting her hand and bleeding all over the prop kitchen yelling “save the liver!”“

Some were so convinced of Dan’s Julia Child impersonation that they almost still cannot believe it wasn’t her. “I am always surprised that it’s really Julia Child and not Dan Ackroyd in that video,” wrote an SNL viewer.

If you haven't seen it, Google 'Dan Akroyd's Julia Child' for one of the funniest SNL skits ever. — Carl Seacat (@SeacatGardens) March 20, 2022

Julia reacted to comedian’s skit

Julia took Dan’s skit humorously, as she happened to be watching Saturday Night Live with her husband Paul when it aired on TV. Totally unaware that she was about to be parodied, her friends anxiously called her to get her reaction.

In the documentary “Julia”, she said: “It was very funny, we loved that!” She actually enjoyed the sketch so much that she would play for dinner party guests on a videotaped copy, as told by chef Sara Moulton in the film, as per Mashed.

During a gathering, the French Chef acted the entire skit out for her friends, which even included the “Save the liver!” section at the end. This was detailed in book “The French Chef in America” written by author Dorie Greenspan.

