Food Network boasts a large portfolio of cooking programmes for every level, household and budget.

The upcoming holidays are the perfect time to hone our skills and get into cooking and baking with family and friends.

Delicious Miss Brown is a favourite one for many viewers at home with chef and presenter Kardea Brown.

But is the show back for a new series? Let’s find out.

Delicious Miss Brown on Food Network

Delicious Miss Brown is presented by chef Kardea Brown who prepares her Southern-inspired recipes from her home in Charleston, South Carolina.

The programme debuted in July 2019 with its first-ever season and since its premiere it has gained a loyal fan base and solid ratings.

The Food Network programme returned for its second series in January 2020 and for a third season in September this year.

But is the show returning for a fourth series?

Has Delicious Miss Brown been cancelled?

No, Delicious Miss Brown hasn’t been cancelled.

The cooking programme will be back for a fourth season on Sunday, December 27th, on Food Network. New episodes will air every Sunday at 11.30 am.

Kardea confirmed the news with her followers on her personal Instagram page, writing:

“Wanna know how I made this refreshing Pimm’s Cup?! Tune in this Sunday to the season 4 premiere of #DeliciousMissBrown at 11:30 am @foodnetwork!!!”

Many viewers shared how excited they are that the show has been renewed.

One follower reacted: “Yaay. Can’t wait. Don’t know you, but so happy for you!!!!”

Another one said: “I love your show so much! I just made your Bananas Foster Upside Down Cake for my friend’s birthday tomorrow!”

Will there be season 5 of Delicious Miss Brown?

That’s unconfirmed at the moment.

There are still few days until the season 4 premiere and it’s very early to know if the show will be renewed in 2021.

The earliest Food Network can confirm the show’s fate would be once the new series comes to an end.

Keep an eye on the show’s social media profiles and Kardea’s Instagram profile for that.

