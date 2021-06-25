Eat Shop Save: Chicken lentil curry recipe here - with cooking instructions!











Eat Shop Save has come to ITV, showing families across the UK how to eat healthily – such as a chicken lentil curry – while spending less.

With the aim to help viewers cut their household stress, improve their diet and save them cash, host Ranvir has collaborated with a team of chefs.

Dale Pinnock, one member of the Eat Shop Save team, impressed many avid fans as he showcased how to make a chicken and lentil curry.

Don’t worry about having to rewatch the show and try to follow along, as Reality Titbit are here to save the day – and your stomach – with the recipe.

LOVE ISLAND: Who is Hugo Hammond? Clubfoot disability explained

Screenshot: Eat, Shop, Save, Series 5 Episode 1, ITV

Ingredients: Chicken lentil curry

To make the chicken lentil curry seen on Eat Shop Save, you won’t have to do a massive food shop – as most of the ingredients are staple kitchen foods.

According to ITV, the red lentils will break down when cooked because they are very rich in soluble fibre, which is great for lowering cholesterol.

Siesta Key (Season 4) Trailer | MTV

Here’s the ingredients list:

2 large red onions, finely chopped

6 cloves garlic, finely chopped

400g red lentils

800ml vegetable stock

6 skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

2–3tbsp mild curry paste

300g baby spinach leaves

Sea salt and black pepper

Thick live probiotic yoghurt, to serve (optional)

Screenshot: Eat, Shop, Save, Series 5 Episode 1, ITV

PRICES REVEALED: How much does it cost to eat at Hell’s Kitchen?

Eat Shop Save’s curry: Recipe

The recipe serves four people, so if you need to cook for a larger number of people, just make adjustments accordingly.

Cooking times should take around 20-30 minutes, so it can be made quickly!

Follow the below instructions to make the chicken and lentil curry:

Step 1: Heat a little olive oil in a pan, add the onions and garlic and cook for five minutes, until softened.

Step 2: Add the lentils and a little of the stock and simmer. Keep adding small amounts of stock bit by bit as the lentils cook and soften.

Step 3: Once the lentils are starting to soften and break down, add the chicken and curry paste and stir well. Continue simmering and adding the stock until the chicken has cooked through.

Step 4: Add the baby spinach at the last minute, season with salt and pepper and stir until the spinach has wilted.

Step 5: Serve immediately with brown rice and a dollop of yoghurt on top, if you like.

WATCH EAT SHOP SAVE ON ITV EVERY THURSDAY AT 7.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK