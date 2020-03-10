Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The wait for the nation’s favourite cooking show is finally over!

Celebrity Bake Off has returned with a new series in 2020 where a new batch of celebs will be creating their masterpieces in the tent.

Starting on Tuesday (March 10th), the Channel 4 competition has paired up with charity organisation Stand Up to Cancer for its third partnership series.

One of the celebs taking part in the 2020 series is Jenny Eclair. So, let’s meet Jenny and get to know her career and husband.

Meet Jenny Eclair

Jenny is a 60-year old comedian and actress. Born in Kuala Lumpur, she moved to England with her parents at the age of 2.

Jenny made appearances in a few ITV and Channel 4 series before starring in the comedy show Grumpy Old Women. The comedian went on to appear in a number of spin-offs of that show such as the theatre production Grumpy Old Women Live!.

The comedian made regular appearances on the ITV panel show Loose Women – first in 2003 and most recently in 2012.

Jenny is not a newbie to cooking competitions as the took part in the 2012 series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Jenny Eclair: Husband

Jenny is married to Geoff Powell. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and lives together in their home in South East London.

In fact, Jenny and Geoff have been together for 35 years before they decided to marry. Jenny told thisismoney.co.uk:

I have taken two pieces of advice from my financial adviser so far. One was get married to my partner at 57 after 35 years together because it is stupid financially not to. The other was to put my moisturiser money into a pension.

Geoff is an artist and painter who was born in Bridgend, Wales.

You can find all his latest work and exhibitions on his personal blog.

Jenny Eclair: Instagram and Twitter

We found Jenny’s Instagram and Twitter profiles!

You can find her Insta account under the name @jennyeclair1960 and follow her on Twitter @jennyeclair.

She’s more active on Twitter though, where she currently has more than 160k followers.

