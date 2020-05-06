Ella is an English Lit student at The University of Birmingham with a passion for journalism. Other than pop culture she likes news reporting, going out with friends, and exploring new places.

Great British Menu has been giving us some serious food envy recently.

With restaurants closed due to the pandemic, the sight of the delicious food that four of the nations top chefs have been cooking up is almost too much to bear.

Tonight, Tom Brown is appearing on the show to be the guest judge and many viewers have been wondering who he is, but super fans of the show will already recognise this top chef.

Who is Tom Brown?

Tom Brown, 32, was on Great British Menu himself as a contestant in 2017 and won the South West heat, wowing the judges with his desert.

He has since opened his own restaurant, Cornerstone, in Hackney Wick. In 2019, Cornerstone was named AA’s restaurant of the year which came just two weeks after Harden’s named it London’s best seafood restaurant and a couple of months post the National Restaurant Awards, which placed it the UK’s top three.

How did Tom Brown become a chef?

Tom Brown’s career as a chef started rather unusually as he got into cooking by accident. He told Great British Chef: ‘I was working up the road at my local pub in Cornwall as a kitchen porter, and had fallen out of love with being in a classroom at college. I started helping out making pizzas and doing a bit of prep, and got hooked.’

Tom decided he wanted some more experience and said ‘I just wrote to every TV chef I could think of. It was 2008 and Bryn Williams was on Great British Menu – he called me himself and invited me to go and do a stage in his restaurant.’

Then, Tom went on to work at Rick Stein’s Seafood Bar and the St Kew Inn, before becoming a chef de partie at the St Enodoc Hotel, before eventually working his way up to head chef. In 2016, Tom was appointed head chef of Nathan Outlaw’s London outpost, Outlaw’s at The Capital, before going on to take part in series 12 and 13 of Great British Menu.