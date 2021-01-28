Hell's Kitchen season 19 cast - meet Cody, Mary and Kenneth on Instagram!











The 19th season of Hell’s Kitchen is getting well underway – and we’ve decided to introduce you to the chefs who will show off their skills...

With 18 chefs competing in season 19, chef Gordon Ramsay will be judging their culinary talents to eventually crown one of them with a new role.

The winner will become head chef at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant in Lake Tahoe, based along the Sierra Nevada mountains.

So who is taking part in Hell’s Kitchen season 19? Let’s meet the cast!

Cody Candelario

Cody is a 26-year-old executive sous chef from Sherman Oaks, California.

He’s been cooking since he was 8 years old, and took part in the competition without any sense of taste or smell!

When he worked in Germany around four years ago, he had an illness which left him unable to use both senses.

He has since been able to regain a small sense of smell in his nose.

Mary Lou Davis

From San Antonio, Texas, Mary, 28, has the role of chef de cuisine.

Having studied at The Culinary Institute of America, she is now the Chef Partner at Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar, in San Antonio.

She also has a hospitality management degree, which she got in 2013.

In her spare time, Mary enjoys dressing up in cosplay outfits.

Fabiola Fuentes

Line cook Fabiola is a 32-year-old from Indio, California.

Since the show, she has worked as a personal chef and photographer. Fabiola regularly posts on Instagram – in fact, she doesn’t miss a daily post!

She became the first Honduran contestant to star on the series.

Nicole “Nikki” Hanna

Nicole is a line cook from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

The 25-year-old is the CEO of clothing brand Yellow Jacket Chef Wear.

She is in a relationship with electronics shop worker Nick Apicella.

Declan Horgan

Declan, 42, is a Michelin star trained executive chef with over 25 years experience in the culinary arts.

From Washington, DC, he has also starred on Guy’s Grocery Games as well as season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen.

He now offers cooking classes, following experience working at Kirwan’s on the Wharf as their executive head chef until 2019.

Amber Lancaster

Amber, who lives in Chicago, is an executive chef at Aparium Hotel Group.

Having worked there since August 2020, the 30-year-old has a vast array of experience working as a chef in other restaurants.

These include Soho House & Co, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, and Bernie’s Lunch & Supper, as well as being a private chef.

Lauren Lawless

Lauren, 30, is a private chef from San Diego, California.

She was the winner of Food Network’s Supermarket Stakeout season 2!

Viewers may also recognise Lauren from her appearances on Travel Channel and MasterChef, aside from Hell’s Kitchen.

Lauren is the owner of Flawless Bistro & Bar in Escondido, California.

Peter Martinez

Peter is a 38-year-old sous chef from Palisades Park in New Jersey.

He is the owner and executive chief of The Digital Food Truck.

Until January 2020, Peter worked at Pier 115 Bar & Grill in Edgewater, following years of being a sous chef at several restaurants.

Kenneth McDuffie

Kenneth, 35, is a private chef living in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He owns food business Young and Hungry Catering in Philadelphia, and is currently working on opening his own restaurant.

Although he has no former education in the culinary industry, he learned how to cook from his great-grandmother Esther, who raised him.

Other than Hell’s Kitchen, he has featured on Fox 29 Good Day, FYI Philly, Wendy Williams Show, The Chew, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Josh Oakley

Josh is a 28-year-old executive chef at American cuisine restaurant Avelina in Denver, Colorado.

Originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, he trained with two Michelin star chefs in the Gastronomicom Cooking School of Agde, France.

His career began 8 years ago at Christopher’s and Crush Lounge, Scottsdale, where he started as a pantry cook and worked his way to the line and grill.

Adam Pawlak

Adam, 28, is an executive chef from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Now, he is the chef and owner of Egg and Flour Pasta Bar in Milwaukee.

He was born and raised with Italian heritage and cuisine as a part of his everyday life, and won Best Chef Milwaukee 2019-20!

Marc Quinones

Marc is a 37-year-old executive chef from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He works at Mas Tapas y Vino at Hotel Andaluz, and has been voted as Best Chef in the City three times! In 2017, he won New Mexico Chef of The Year.

In his spare time, Marc enjoys running marathons, which he documents on a separate Instagram profile.

Brittani Ratcliff

Brittani is a 30-year-old executive sous chef from Morehead, Kentucky.

Working at Morehead State University, she has also been part of the Aramark family for the past eight years.

The chef often shares her public support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Eliott Sanchez

Eliott, 23, is a private chef from Bayonne, New Jersey, who serves food at small gatherings.

He also describes himself as a servant of God, surfcaster and entrepreneur.

The Hell’s Kitchen chef has a dog called Gussy, and enjoys going fishing in his spare time.

Jordan Savell

Jordan, 29, is an executive chef from North Richland Hills, Texas.

She owns food trailer Bullfish Foods, based at The Yard Fort Worth in Texas.

Jordan, who has remained good friends with co-star and chef Mary Lou, is married to wife Amberlie Savell.

Kori Sutton

Kori is a 37-year-old executive chef and mum from Los Angeles, California.

She describes herself as a “proud Latina”, and was the winner of American cooking show Cut Throat Kitchen.

With 18 years of culinary experience, she now works as a freelance private Chef to celebrity and high profile clients, after working at BocaDos inside Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Drew Tingley

Drew is a 30-year-old line cook from Millmont, Pennsylvania.

With 15 years of culinary experience behind him, he is now an award-winning professional chef and father-of-three.

The Hell’s Kitchen star also works with marketing group Gameplan Digital.

Syann Williams

Syann, 26, is a line cook from Atlanta, Georgia.

She is now a personal chef working in the catering and events industry, and has worked on cruise ships before.

The Hell’s Kitchen star grew up with a home full of chefs that inspired her started cooking, and she went on to study at the Art Institute of Atlanta.

Syann is now the owner of food business Kravee Kitchenz, which she launched shortly before she was offered to star on the cooking show.

