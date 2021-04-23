Hell's Kitchen: Who is the season 19 winner? Meet the chef on Instagram!











Season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen has come to a close, which saw the remaining chefs battle it out for the winning crown. So, who won?

With the prize to became head chef at Lake Tahoe, in Las Vegas, Nevada, two chefs competed in a bid to take home the winning culinary role.

Starting off with 18 contestants, host Gordon Ramsay eliminated chefs during each episode, before the season finale led to the ultimate decision.

So, who is the season 19 winner? Let’s meet the chef on Instagram…

Who won Hell’s Kitchen season 19?

Kodi Sutton

Kori is a 37-year-old executive chef and mum from Los Angeles, California.

She describes herself as a “proud Latina”, and was also the winner of American cooking show Cut Throat Kitchen.

With 18 years of culinary experience, she now works as a freelance private Chef to celebrity and high profile clients.

She formerly worked at BocaDos inside Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Fans react to Hell’s Kitchen s19 winner

With the season 19 finale between Mary Lou Davis and Kody, it looks like several were hoping for the runner-up to have won.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: “Should’ve been Mary Lou #HellsKitchen she deserves the world.”

Another was confident that Mary could win, and said: “Try to tell me this isn’t Mary Lou #HellsKitchenFinale #hellskitchen.”

Scrolling through Twitter, it’s clear to see there was a favourite, but that doesn’t mean that people weren’t also rooting for Kodi to win.

Meet the season 19 winner on Instagram

Kori’s talents as a chef are widely shared on her profile, where she promotes her business Mama Kori Salsa.

She continues to hang out with her Hell’s Kitchen co-stars, and recently shared that they were having a pool day together.

The winner has a dog – who goes on road trips with her – and is loved up with a man who she thanks for “pushing her” professionally.

She reportedly plans to release a cookbook and a line of small-batch salsas, and was offered the role of head chef at Lake Tahoe, at 18 US-50, Stateline.

According to her LinkedIn, Kori continues to be a private chef.

