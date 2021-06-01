How many Hell's Kitchen winners still work for Ramsey? Updates here!











Hell’s Kitchen is back for a new season on FOX – and viewers are wondering how many of the show’s winners still work for Ramsey.

If you haven’t already seen the show, it essentially puts competing chefs to the ultimate test, as they try to impress chef Gordon Ramsey.

With the prize to become a head chef at one of Ramsey’s restaurants, the cooking contest doesn’t come without challenges along the way.

So, how many Hell’s Kitchen winners still work for Gordon Ramsay? Where are the winners now, from season 1 through to season 19? Keep reading…

HELL’S KITCHEN: Meet Mary Lou – career and Instagram of the chef

Meet The Young Guns | HELL’S KITCHEN – YouTube

Hell’s Kitchen: Winners

The contestants, whose fate is chosen by Gordon Ramsey, get eliminated until just two are left in the final.

There are usually around 18 chefs participating, but the number of those taking part have differed over the seasons.

Beat Saber - Interscope Mixtape Trailer

Here is the list of winners from the first season:

Season 1: Michael Wray

Season 2: Heather West

Season 3: Rock Harper

Season 4: Christina Machamer

Season 5: Danny Veltri

Season 6: Dave Levey

Season 7: Holli Ugalde

Season 8: Nona Sivley

Season 9: Paul Niedermann

Season 10: Christina Wilson

Season 11: Ja’Nel Witt

Season 12: Scott Commings

Season 13: La Tasha McCutchen

Season 14: Meghan Gill

Season 15: Ariel Malone

Season 16: Kimberley-Ann Ryan

Season 17: Michelle Tribble

Season 18: Ariel Contreras

Season 19: Kori Sutton

OH MY GOSH IT’S SEASON 18 WINNER ARIEL AND SEASON SEVENTEEN WINNER MICHELLE! #HellsKitchen — Chris Garton (@CJGBassMan) June 1, 2021

Which winners still work for Ramsey?

There are six Hell’s Kitchen winners who continue to work for Ramsey, across the 20 seasons of the cooking contest.

Some participants have worked for Gordon Ramsey for some time, before going onto new ventures during their career.

Here is the list of winners who currently work for him:

Season 19 winner Kori Sutton at Lake Tahoe

Season 10 winner Christina Wilson at Gordon Ramsay BurGR

Season 12: Scott Commings works at the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill

Season 14: Meghan is at another Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill

Season 17: Michelle works at the new Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant

Season 18: Ariel is at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant

BELOW DECK: Dani reveals she’s pregnant – who is the father?

Hell’s Kitchen winners: Where are they?

Season 1: Michael runs knife firm Skull and Cleavers, and teaches cooking.

Season 2: Heather now works for three restaurants, including Monteray, Jellyfish and Schafers, situated in her hometown.

Season 3: Rock has worked as an executive chef at Ben’s Next Door, taught a course at Stanford and written a book called 44 Things Parents Should Know about Healthy Cooking for Kids.

Season 4: Christina currently manages the Caldwell Vineyard in Napa, after training to be a sommelier at the Culinary Institute in Greystone.

Season 5: Danny runs his own company Back From Hell Catering, and worked at the Gnarly Surf Bar & Grill.

Season 6: Dave has worked at several restaurants across New Jersey, and worked at Araxi Restaurant in Whistler, British Columbia.

Season 7: Holli currently runs the SENS Wellness lifestyle program, after working as the executive chef at B Ocean’s.

Season 8: Nona is the owner of Pork and Beans, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also runs the Fizzy Peach catering company.

Season 9: Paul has been working at Hudson, Waterway East, and at SALT7 in Delray Beach, Florida.

Season 10: Christina continues to work at Gordon Ramsay BurGR, in the Planet Hollywood Casino.

Season 11: Ja’Nel has since returned to Texas to work for Sammy’s Steakhouse in Richmond.

Season 12: Scott continues to work at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Season 13: La Tasha is now a private chef, after she worked as head chef at the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Palace in Atlantic City.

Season 14: Meghan is a head chef at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in Caesars Palace in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Season 15: Ariel Malone is now a celebrity and private chef, based in Los Angeles, California. She is currently hiring a personal assistant.

Season 16: Kimberly works as head chef at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in The Venetian Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Season 17: Michelle works as head chef at the new Hell’s Kitchen restaurant, at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Season 18: Ariel is the executive chef at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Season 19: Kori is currently working as head chef at Lake Tahoe.

WATCH HELLS KITCHEN ON FOX EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK