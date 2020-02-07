University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Save Money: Lose Weight is back on our screens for a second season this 2020.

Health and foodie experts Dr Ranj Singh and Sian Williams return to ITV to help us sift through all the diet crazes over the past year, finding out which will really get bang for your buck through their ‘£ for lb’ challenge.

So far, the Nüut diet has reigned supreme, coming in at just over £9 for every pound lost.

But can the pegan diet in episode 3 (Thursday, February 6th) stand up to the challenge? Find out about the latest diet trend here!

Save Money: Lose Weight – Pegan diet

In episode 3 of Save Money: Lose Weight, viewers were introduced to two more diets: the ‘eat yourself healthy’ diet and the Pegan diet.

Although both were a major success, it was the latter which really captured the attention of viewers.

This diet became something of a craze since it was first created by Amelia Levin last year. It has gained fans all over the country, thanks to its ‘good for the planet, good for you’ approach to eating.

Fifty-four year old Debbie was prepared to give the Pegan diet a go. After Debbie was left unable to walk after she had a major operation to remove a brain tumour, the end to her active lifestyle meant she quickly gained weight. Debbie has been seeking to shift the two to three extra stone she has gained over the years that she has been unable to walk.

How does the Pegan diet work?

The diet is actually a mashup of two well-established diets: vegan and paleo.

For those who have been living under a rock for the past few decades, the vegan diet is a purely plant-based diet. The paleo, on the other hand, is a lesser known way of eating.

The paleo diet believes we should eat as our hunter-gatherer ancestors did, thinking it to be biologically most suitable for us, rich in all the nutrients and proteins we actually need. This diet is largely based on free-range meats, nuts and vegetables.

The pegan diet is 75% vegan, 25% paleo. Meat is treated as a “side dish, rather than the main,” as they said in the episode.

Pegan diet recipes

Some of the meals Debbie enjoys while on the pegan diet include meatballs with butternut squash, roasted tomatoes and basil; and egg pancakes with avocado and salsa.

You can be as liberal as you like with what you eat, given it follows the pegan diet. However, that means no sugar, alcohol and coffee, which can be a bit of an obstacle for some!

All the best pegan recipes can be found in Amelia Levin’s book, which is available to purchase through Amazon.

You can check out a sneak preview on the website too!

Pegan diet: The results

At the end of the four-week diet, Debbie was 1 stone 6 lbs lighter – a pretty incredible achievement!

She even lost two inches around her waist, which was her main problem area.

As the price came in at £269.28, it meant that the pegan diet didn’t have what it needed to take the top spot. But it still proved to be one of the cheaper and more successful diets, holding number 2 on the leaderboard.

