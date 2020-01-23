University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Tom Kerridge is on a mission to Lose Weight and Get Fit this January, and is back on the BBC to help us along with some tasty, yet healthy recipes.

Episode 3 (Wednesday, January 22nd) saw Tom take on some family favourites.

Here’s how to make his cottage pie and soda bread!

How to make Tom’s cottage pie

This luxurious dish does not scream diet to us, with creamy, cheesy mash and rich mince meat. But yet, it comes in at just 550 calories per portion!

Here’s how to make it…

Cottage pie: Ingredients

You will 1kg of 5% beef mince for this recipe, to feed eight. Then, 3 celery stalks, 2 carrots, 2 large onions, 250g chestnut mushrooms, frozen peas and 3 cloves of garlic.

For flavour, you’ll need 250ml of red wine, Worcestershire sauce, a tin of tomatoes, bay leave, sprigs of thyme, and 1 tbsp of tomato puree. And, of course, salt and pepper to taste!

For the mash you will need 3 large white potatoes and 2 sweet potatoes. You will also need milk and 2 dessertspoonfuls of light vegetable spread.

Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Roast your minced beef according to cooking instructions.

Step 2: While roasting, chop the onions, peeled carrots, celery and garlic into chunks and blitz into a fine mince in a food processor.

Step 3: Sweat the minced vegetables in oil on a medium heat – use a big saucepan! When the onion has started to go translucent, add the tomato puree and cook for a further few minutes.

Step 4: To get all of that tasty flavour from the bottom of the pan, pour in the red wine and scrape the bottom of the pan, like your “digging a trench” as Tom says. Add a dash of Worcestershire sauce for flavour!

Step 5: When the mix is sizzling away again and the wine has cooked off, add the tin of tomatoes, two bay leaves and sprigs of thyme. Leave it to simmer.

Step 6: When the meat is cooked and crispy, add it to the tomatoey veg mix on the hob. Add roughly chopped mushrooms.

Step 7: Peel and chop the white and sweet potatoes and boil til cooked. While they are boiling, warm the milk and vegetable spread in a separate pan until they have melted and merged together in one delicious dairy mix.

Step 8: Mash your boiled potatoes into a bowl, either with a masher or a potato ricer. Add the warmed milk mixture and flavour with a teaspoon of dijon mustard, a grating of nutmeg, and salt and pepper.

Step 9: Finally add peas to the mince mixture, and don’t forget to remove the bay and thyme.

Step 10: Layer the mince and then the potatoes on top in a large, ovenproof dish. Sprinkle with grated cheddar and parmesan. Bake for 15 minutes at 200 degrees, or until golden brown and crispy!

Tom’s soda bread recipe

Soda bread is loved for a lot of reasons: it’s fast, simple and oh-so easy to make.

How to make the soda bread

Step 1: Add 350g of wholemeal flour, 350g of self-raising flour, a pinch of salt, soft-brown sugar and the all-important 2 teaspoons of bicarbonate of soda to a mixing bowl.

Step 2: Whisk a tub of 0% fat yoghurt with a squeeze of lemon.

Step 3: Add the wet mix to the dry and start to mix together with a spoon. Move on to your hands when you’re ready to knead!

Step 4: When the dough has come together, turn it out onto a floured surface and shape into a log. Cut into six even parts and roll them into individual balls.

Step 5: Brush the rolls with milk and top with oats. Score with an ‘X’ and pop in the oven until baked through and browned.

WATCH LOSE WEIGHT AND GET FIT WITH TOM KERRIDGE WEDNESDAYS AT 8.30 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK