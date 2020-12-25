Is James Martin's Christmas Day filmed at his house? ITV festive special airs for first time!











James Martin’s Christmas Day is set to bring festive food and entertainment on December 25th – but is it held at his actual house?

For the first time ever, James will be kicking off the afternoon with a festive ITV episode, with the help of guests Denise Van Outen and Chris Evans.

He also reveals tips on what to do with all of our leftovers from Christmas lunch, helping viewers get ready for their Boxing Day celebrations.

So where is James Martin’s Christmas Day filmed? Is it really at his home?

James Martin’s Christmas Day: Location

James’ festive show is held at his actual house

According to ITV, James is inviting viewers round to his house for the show.

While some cooking shows are known to be filmed in house-like locations, that appear like the chef’s homes, his Christmas Day show is the real deal.

It is unknown exactly where James currently lives, but it appears to be a country village surrounded by flowery shrubs and fields.

Until 2019, James lived in Stoke Charity, a village in Hampshire, which is located six miles from Winchester.

When was the Christmas special filmed?

At the time of writing, it is not known exactly when James Martin’s Christmas Day was filmed

The announcement of his festive show was made on November 12, with a full plan, so it is likely it was filmed beforehand or around that time.

One fan commented on James’ Instagram post on November 14, saying: “It’s only 14th November and you have your tree up.”

So, perhaps this was put up in order to pre-film the Christmas Day show!

He posted an Instagram on November 12, the day of the James Martin’s Christmas Day announcement.

The post showed that his tree was up for a week of James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen shows. It’s likely he would have done all filming in the same week!

James Martin’s Christmas Day on ITV

Guests Denise Van Outen and Chris Evans are guests, who James will be cooking up a festive feast for.

There will also be a recipe showcased by Michelin star chef Tom Kerridge.

James is set to have more company in his kitchen, including The Ritz’s head chef John Williams and Bake Off Creme De La Creme winner Mark Tilling.

It is the first time ever that James Martin’s Christmas Day will air, which will be a 2-hour long episode!

WATCH JAMES MARTIN’S CHRISTMAS DAY ON ITV ON FRIDAY DECEMBER 25TH AT 12 PM

