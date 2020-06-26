Britain’s favourite TV chef Jamie Oliver was last on our screens with Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On, a special lockdown series helping those in need of some culinary inspiration.

Now, Jamie has returned to his kitchen studio to create a new series of Jamie’s Quick & Easy Meals. The brand new series kicks off on Channel 4 on Friday, June 26th and will air weekly at 8 pm.

One of the first recipes up in this season is Jamie’s rosé pesto prawn pasta. The recipes are taken from Jamie’s book, 5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food which was originally published in 2017. Find out how to make the prawn pesto pasta recipe here!

Jamie Oliver’s pesto prawn pasta: Ingredients

For the Jamie Oliver’s rosé pesto prawn pasta you need just five ingredients – it’s really that simple.

You will need 300g large raw shell-on king prawns, 4 cloves of garlic, 2 heaped teaspoons of red pesto, 150g of dried taglierini or angel-hair pasta (any fine pasta will do).

Finally you need 150ml light rosé wine. The recipe serves two people but could be adjusted for more.

How to make Jamie’s Quick & Easy prawn pasta recipe

Step 1: Pop 4 of the whole prawns in a large non-stick frying pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil – you have to do this part off the heat. Pull off the rest of the prawn heads and chuck them into the pan for extra flavour. Pull the legs and tails off the prawns and peel off the shells. Finally, run the tip of your knife down their backs and pull out the vein.

Step 2: Finely slice the peeled garlic. Heat the frying pan and oil on a medium-high heat for around 2 minutes. Then stir in the garlic and prawns. After 1 minute, stir in the red pesto. Stir regularly.

Step 3: Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water according to the pasta packet’s instructions.

Step 4: Pour the rosé into the frying pan. Let it sizzle and reduce for 1 minute.

Step 5: Drain the pasta, reserving a mugful of the starchy cooking water. Next, toss the cooked pasta into the frying pan, loosening with a little of the reserved cooking water, if needed.

Step 6: Toss the pasta and prawn mix over the heat for 1 minute. Season to taste with sea salt and black pepper, then serve!

