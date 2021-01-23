Make Jamie Oliver's veggie tikka masala from Friday Night Feasts series 8!











Jamie and Jimmy are back on Channel 4 this year for a new season of Friday Night Feasts.

The friends and foodies are on our screens every Friday night at 8pm to share some recipes to beat the January blues.

In series 8 episode 3 (Friday, January 22nd), Jamie and Jimmy welcomed comedian Joe Lycett to the show. They whipped up a Tuscan-style wild boar ragù, fresh fish fingers, and a veggie tikka masala that had fans drooling.

Find out how to make Jamie Oliver’s vegetable curry here!

Screenshot: Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast S8 E3 – 4oD

Vegetable tikka masala: Ingredients

For this curry, you will need an abundance of ingredients. The list may at first be overwhelming, but we promise it will be worth it!

For the veggie tikka masala you will need 200g paneer cheese, 1/2 head of cauliflower, 2 peppers (any colour), 2 onions (white and red), 1 lemon, 6 fresh chillies, 4 cloves of garlic, 5cm piece of ginger, 50g whole blanched almonds, tinned tomatoes (400g), tinned chickpeas (400g), coconut milk (400g). You will also need 1 heaped tbsp of mango chutney.

The spices needed for this recipe are 1 tsp ground turmeric, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1/2 bunch fresh curry leaves, 1 tsp garam masala, and 1 tsp paprika. The tikka masala recipe requires both olive oil and groundnut oil.

Screenshot: Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast S8 E3 – 4oD

How to make Jamie Oliver’s veggie tikka masala recipe

Step 1: Drizzle 1 tbsp olive oil into a roasting tin. Add the turmeric and cumin seeds to the tin, along with a pinch of salt and pepper, the lemon zest and lemon juice.

Step 2: Peel and quarter one of the red onions, then break into petals. Deseed the peppers and tear them into chunks. Place the onion, peppers and whole chillies into the seasoned roasting tin.

Step 3: Break the cauliflower head into florets, then cube your paneer into 2.5cm chunks. Add the cauliflower and paneer to the roasting tin and toss to combine.

Step 4: Once they are all seasoned, start threading the veg and paneer onto skewers. If you are using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them in water before use. Alternate the veg and paneer as you thread them onto the skewers.

Screenshot: Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast S8 E3 – 4oD

Step 5: Preheat the grill to full power, then cook your veggie skewers for around 15 minutes. Regularly turn the skewers so they get charred all the way around.

Step 6: Drizzle 1 tbsp of groundnut oil into a large frying pan (non-stick). Heat on a medium heat, then fry the fresh curry leaves until crispy. Remove the curry leaves from the oil and let dry. Do not discard the flavoured oil.

Step 7: Roughly slice the remaining white onion, garlic and ginger. Add all three to the pan of flavoured groundnut oil, along with heaped teaspoons of paprika, garam masala, and almonds. Cook everything for around 5 minutes, or until softened. Take this mixture and place it in a blender with the tinned tomatoes, then blitz until it becomes a smooth sauce.

Step 8: Pour the sauce back into the frying pan, with the chickpeas, most of the coconut milk and the mango chutney. Season with more salt and pepper, then simmer for another 10 minutes.

Screenshot: Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast S8 E3 – 4oD

Step 9: Take the vegetables and paneer from the oven and remove them from the skewers. Put the veg and paneer straight into the curry sauce and simmer for 10 minutes. Finally, drizzle over the remaining coconut milk and the crispy curry leaves.

Jamie serves this recipe with a quick pancake recipe and fresh box-grated salad.

Screenshot: Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast S8 E3 – 4oD

