Money Hungry: Who is Kal Penn? Host's White House career and wife!











Kal Penn is a politics-turned-host of Food Network's series of quiz show Money Hungry. From wife to the White House, we've got him covered.

He will lead the competition, which will see contestants put their tasting palates to the ultimate test, with a prize of $50,000 on the line.

Kal is set to give them a range of tasting challenges, which gets more difficult as the stakes rise. But you might recognise the host from elsewhere.

The former White House staff member has taken quite the career spin, and is now working for the Food Network channel. We got to know Kal better.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Who is Kal Penn?

Kalpen Suresh Modi, known as Kal Penn, is an American actor and host.

The 44-year-old is known for his role as Lawrence Kutner on the television program House, as well as Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series.

He is also recognized for his performance in the film The Namesake.

The Money Hungry host has also taught at the University of Pennsylvania in the Cinema Studies Program as a visiting lecturer.

Kal Penn: From White House to Food Network

Kal worked as a staff member in the White House during Barack Obama’s presidential leadership.

He joined the Obama administration as the Principal Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement in April 2009.

This meant that his role on House had to be written out.

Kal then briefly left his post in June 2010 to film the third instalment of the Harold & Kumar series, A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas.

He then returned to his White House job when the movie was completed, before he left again in July 2011 for a new acting job.

The host accepted a role in the television series How I Met Your Mother.

Does Kal Penn have a wife?

No, Kal is currently not married

The host usually keeps his private life under wraps, but there is no sign of a potential wife on his Instagram page.

Some fans thought that Kal and Miranda Rae Mayo, who he starred alongside in The Girl in the Photograph with, might be in a relationship.

However, they are not together, and it just appeared that they had good chemistry on-screen. Most likely, they are just friends in real life.

It looks like he spends most of his time focusing on acting or hosting!

