How to make kati rolls from Cooking With The Stars: Jack Stein's recipe!











Kati rolls will be one succulent dish made by celebrities on Cooking With The Stars, when they try to impress judges during Indian Week.

Jack Stein’s recipe will be delivered to the line-up of celebrities, as they reach the third week of the ITV cooking competition.

Amongst other dishes, like chicken saag by Ronnie Murray and Francessco Mazzei’s lamb curry, Jack’s kati rolls may have your mouth watering.

If any avid viewers are wondering how to give it a go themselves, Reality Titbit has the entire recipe and ingredient list for the yummy dish.

Jack Stein’s kati rolls: Ingredients

There are quite a few ingredients needed for this recipe, which serves four. Prepare for a big shopping trip – which will be completely worth it!

Stick around in the seasoning and vegetable leaves section, and you should find most of the ingredients required.

There are five sections listed below, for each part of the dish.

For the beef, you will need:

500g sirloin or rump steak, cut into 3m cubes

6 garlic cloves, finely crushed

3 fresh green chillies, finely chopped

2 juiced limes

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp vegetable oil

For the pickled onions:

2 red onions, halved and very thinly sliced

50g white wine vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

pinch of five spice

handful of chopped coriander leaves

For the kachumber salad:

200g vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped

1 sliced red onion

small bunch of coriander, coarsely chopped

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

pinch of ground cumin

pinch of cayenne pepper

For the raita:

1 whole cucumber, deseeded and cut into half moons

200g yoghurt

small bunch of mint, finely chopped

1 juiced lime

For the all-butter parathas:

320g plain flour

125g salted butter

6 free range eggs

1 tsp salt

handful of coriander leaves, chopped

2-3 tbsp vegetable oil

Cooking With The Stars: Kati rolls recipe

Jack Stein’s kati rolls will require a big space of time, including 30 minutes at the start to leave the beef marinating.

Here’s the step-by-step guide to make the delicious dish:

Step 1: Put the beef in a bowl. Add the garlic, green chillies, lime juice, chilli flakes, garam masala, ground coriander, and salt, and mix together well. Set aside in a cool place to marinate for half an hour.

Step 2: Pre-heat the oven to its lowest setting.

Step 3: To make the parathas, mix the flour with 180ml water to make a rough dough. If it is a bit flaky and not coming together, add a bit more water. Cover with clingfilm and pop in the fridge for 20 minutes.

Step 4: Flour a surface and roll out the chilled dough, folding in the top and bottom edges. Roll out the dough to incorporate the butter, making sure the butter does not come out and get stuck to the surface.

Step 5: Roll the dough into a long, rectangular shape again and cut into four even pieces. Roll out each piece thinly, take one edge and roll it to form a Swiss roll shape, slice the roll in two, turn it on its end and flatten it down into a thin, rough circle.

Step 6: Dry fry in a frying pan until brown on both sides, and puffy.

Step 7: For the pickled onions, mix together the onions, vinegar, salt and sugar in a pan. Bring to a boil and allow to cool.

Step 8: For the kachumber salad and raita, mix all the ingredients together in separate bowls.

Step 9: Lightly beat the eggs with the salt and coriander. Heat a frying pan over a medium heat and place a paratha in the egg wash, then fry in the pan. Cook for 30 seconds, then keep warm. Repeat with remaining parathas.

Step 10: Preheat a griddle pan, grill or barbecue to very hot. Drain the beef from its marinade, pat dry with kitchen paper. Cover in a little oil and cook for one to two minutes so the pieces are still pink.

Step 11: To serve, place the warm parathas egg-side-up and arrange the beef down in the middle of each.

Step 12: Drain the onions and chillies from the vinegar or lime juice, then toss with the chopped coriander. Generously scatter the onion salad over the meat, then roll up the parathas around the filling and serve with salads.

