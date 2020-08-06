With the potential second wave of Covid-19 become more of a likelihood day by day, many are looking for ways to best protect themselves from the virus.

The latest governmental health advice has revealed that your chances of surviving the virus are decreased if you have a higher BMI. As a result, this July 2020 has seen the UK government investigate an “obesity strategy” for the country.

On scene to help in this area is doctor and dietician Michael Moseley, who has just teamed up with Channel 4 with a new health programme. Lose a Stone in 21 Days with Michael Moseley kicked off on Wednesday, August 5th. In this series, Michael helps a group of volunteers overhaul their eating and fitness habits for three weeks, and the results are pretty impressive!

Find out about the recipes from Lose a Stone in 21 Days here and follow along with the programme at home.

Lose a Stone in 21 Days meal plan

Dr. Michael Moseley sets each of his volunteers on to an 800-calorie diet over the course of 3 weeks.

This sounds super low, as typically women are supposed to eat 2,000 calories a day and men to eat 2,500. But you can get a surprising amount of nutrition and energy from an 800-calorie diet, as Michael Moseley shows the volunteers.

With this diet, which is inspired by the keto diet, it makes the body burn fat rather than sugar. This rapid weight loss diet has been proven to have success in reversing negative health effects, but can only be done supervised and properly monitored.

Some of the meals included in the meal plan are cottage cheese with cinnamon, blueberries and walnuts; scrambled eggs and smoked salmon; breakfast burrito; and mushroom omelette with basil.

Lose a Stone in 21 Days recipes: Portobello mushroom pizza

For this recipe, you will need 4 portobello mushrooms, 4 tbsp tomato paste, olive oil, 2 cloves of garlic, 100g grated mozzarella, 100g cherry tomatoes, and salt and pepper.

Step 1: Preheat oven to 180C.

Step 2: Add 4 tbsp of tomato paste and 2 tbsp of olive oil to a bowl and mix well. Chop 2 cloves of garlic and add to the tomato mixture.

Step 3: Measure out 100g of grated mozzarella (preferably light) and slice 100g of cherry tomatoes for your toppings.

Step 4: Place the 4 portobello mushrooms on a lined baking tray. Pop the tomato paste on top of each portobello mushroom, then top with the cheese and cherry tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 5: Bake in the oven on a top shelf for 10 minutes.

